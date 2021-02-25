Thursday, Feb. 25
EAST
Bryant 87, LIU 80
Buffalo 85, Cent. Michigan 73
Fairleigh Dickinson 82, Sacred Heart 69
Mount St. Mary’s 72, St. Francis (Pa.) 65, OT
St. Francis Brooklyn 84, Merrimack 71
Wagner 83, CCSU 63
SOUTH
E. Kentucky 81, Belmont 67
Florida A&M 75, SC State 67
Jacksonville St. 87, Murray St. 74
Morehead St. 74, Tennessee St. 60
Tennessee Tech 81, Austin Peay 76
MIDWEST
Detroit 83, Robert Morris 73
Fort Wayne 89, Green Bay 84, 2OT
Illinois 86, Nebraska 70
Miami (Ohio) 74, W. Michigan 66
Michigan 79, Iowa 57
Michigan St. 71, Ohio St. 67
Milwaukee 84, IUPUI 72
Northwestern 67, Minnesota 59
Ohio 86, E. Michigan 67
SE Missouri 94, E. Illinois 88
SIU-Edwardsville 66, UT Martin 53
Youngstown St. 74, Ill.-Chicago 58
SOUTHWEST
Houston 81, W. Kentucky 57
Prairie View 82, MVSU 62
Texas Southern 79, Ark.-Pine Bluff 65
FAR WEST
Arizona 69, Washington St. 53
Arizona St. 80, Washington 72
BYU 79, San Francisco 73
Colorado 80, Southern Cal 62
Gonzaga 89, Santa Clara 75
Loyola Marymount 81, Pepperdine 74
Montana 64, Idaho St. 58
N. Colorado 66, Portland St. 64
Oregon 71, Stanford 68
Oregon St. 59, California 57
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 58, Pacific 46
San Diego St. 78, Boise St. 66, OT
UCLA 76, Utah 61
Weber St. 82, Sacramento St. 73
