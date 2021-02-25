Trending:
By The Associated Press
February 25, 2021 1:01 pm
Thursday, Feb. 25

EAST

Bryant 87, LIU 80

Buffalo 85, Cent. Michigan 73

Fairleigh Dickinson 82, Sacred Heart 69

Mount St. Mary’s 72, St. Francis (Pa.) 65, OT

St. Francis Brooklyn 84, Merrimack 71

Wagner 83, CCSU 63

SOUTH

E. Kentucky 81, Belmont 67

Florida A&M 75, SC State 67

Jacksonville St. 87, Murray St. 74

Morehead St. 74, Tennessee St. 60

Tennessee Tech 81, Austin Peay 76

MIDWEST

Detroit 83, Robert Morris 73

Fort Wayne 89, Green Bay 84, 2OT

Illinois 86, Nebraska 70

Miami (Ohio) 74, W. Michigan 66

Michigan 79, Iowa 57

Michigan St. 71, Ohio St. 67

Milwaukee 84, IUPUI 72

Northwestern 67, Minnesota 59

Ohio 86, E. Michigan 67

SE Missouri 94, E. Illinois 88

SIU-Edwardsville 66, UT Martin 53

Youngstown St. 74, Ill.-Chicago 58

SOUTHWEST

Houston 81, W. Kentucky 57

Prairie View 82, MVSU 62

Texas Southern 79, Ark.-Pine Bluff 65

FAR WEST

Arizona 69, Washington St. 53

Arizona St. 80, Washington 72

BYU 79, San Francisco 73

Colorado 80, Southern Cal 62

Gonzaga 89, Santa Clara 75

Loyola Marymount 81, Pepperdine 74

Montana 64, Idaho St. 58

N. Colorado 66, Portland St. 64

Oregon 71, Stanford 68

Oregon St. 59, California 57

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 58, Pacific 46

San Diego St. 78, Boise St. 66, OT

UCLA 76, Utah 61

Weber St. 82, Sacramento St. 73

___

