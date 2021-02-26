Friday, Feb. 26
EAST
Bryant 63, LIU 60
CCSU 83, Wagner 77
Merrimack 75, St. Francis Brooklyn 67
North Texas 77, Marshall 65
Purdue 73, Penn St. 52
Sacred Heart 70, Fairleigh Dickinson 64
Siena 74, Manhattan 69
St. Bonaventure 88, George Washington 41
St. Peter’s 66, Rider 52
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 84, Georgia Southern 78, 2OT
Coastal Carolina 75, Troy 59
Drexel 84, James Madison 78
FAU 69, Southern Miss. 60
Georgia St. 84, South Alabama 81
Kennesaw St. 80, Florida Gulf Coast 63
Louisiana Tech 101, Rice 57
North Florida 79, Stetson 74
Old Dominion 67, Middle Tennessee 61
MIDWEST
Bowling Green 83, Akron 71
Cincinnati 91, Tulane 71
Drake 80, Bradley 71
Indiana St. 58, Valparaiso 43
Loyola of Chicago 60, S. Illinois 52
Missouri St. 90, Evansville 81
N. Iowa 70, Illinois St. 56
S. Dakota St. 67, UMKC 49
Saint Louis 72, Richmond 67
SOUTHWEST
Louisiana-Lafayette 66, UALR 61
New Mexico St. 78, Tarleton St. 51
Texas State 58, Louisiana-Monroe 49
Texas-Arlington 73, Arkansas St. 71
UAB 64, UTSA 57
FAR WEST
CS Bakersfield 84, CS Northridge 58
Idaho 74, Montana St. 69
Nebraska-Omaha 80, Denver 76
S. Utah 92, N. Arizona 62
Seattle 63, Grand Canyon 57
UC Davis 69, Cal Poly 61
UC Irvine 80, UC San Diego 55
UC Santa Barbara 72, UC Riverside 68
UNLV 68, Fresno St. 67
Utah St. 75, Nevada 72
Utah Valley 78, Rio Grande 74
