Sports News

College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
February 26, 2021 1:01 pm
Friday, Feb. 26

EAST

Bryant 63, LIU 60

CCSU 83, Wagner 77

Merrimack 75, St. Francis Brooklyn 67

North Texas 77, Marshall 65

Purdue 73, Penn St. 52

Sacred Heart 70, Fairleigh Dickinson 64

Siena 74, Manhattan 69

St. Bonaventure 88, George Washington 41

St. Peter’s 66, Rider 52

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 84, Georgia Southern 78, 2OT

Coastal Carolina 75, Troy 59

Drexel 84, James Madison 78

FAU 69, Southern Miss. 60

Georgia St. 84, South Alabama 81

Kennesaw St. 80, Florida Gulf Coast 63

Louisiana Tech 101, Rice 57

North Florida 79, Stetson 74

Old Dominion 67, Middle Tennessee 61

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 83, Akron 71

Cincinnati 91, Tulane 71

Drake 80, Bradley 71

Indiana St. 58, Valparaiso 43

Loyola of Chicago 60, S. Illinois 52

Missouri St. 90, Evansville 81

N. Iowa 70, Illinois St. 56

S. Dakota St. 67, UMKC 49

Saint Louis 72, Richmond 67

SOUTHWEST

Louisiana-Lafayette 66, UALR 61

New Mexico St. 78, Tarleton St. 51

Texas State 58, Louisiana-Monroe 49

Texas-Arlington 73, Arkansas St. 71

UAB 64, UTSA 57

FAR WEST

CS Bakersfield 84, CS Northridge 58

Idaho 74, Montana St. 69

Nebraska-Omaha 80, Denver 76

S. Utah 92, N. Arizona 62

Seattle 63, Grand Canyon 57

UC Davis 69, Cal Poly 61

UC Irvine 80, UC San Diego 55

UC Santa Barbara 72, UC Riverside 68

UNLV 68, Fresno St. 67

Utah St. 75, Nevada 72

Utah Valley 78, Rio Grande 74

___

