Saturday, Feb. 27
EAST
Albany (NY) 76, NJIT 66
American 78, Bucknell 71
Boston College 94, Notre Dame 90
Boston U. 75, Army 63
Daemen 84, St. Thomas Aquinas 81, OT
Hartford 77, Binghamton 60
Lafayette 75, Lehigh 69
Marshall 73, North Texas 72
Mass.-Lowell 64, Stony Brook 62
Mercy 75, D’Youville 68
Navy 73, Loyola (Md.) 67
Roberts Wesleyan 86, Molloy 80
UConn 80, Marquette 62
West Virginia 65, Kansas St. 43
SOUTH
Alabama 64, Mississippi St. 59
Auburn 77, Tennessee 72
Clemson 66, Miami 58
Coastal Carolina 76, Troy 71
Davidson 65, VCU 57
Elon 80, UNC-Wilmington 77
FAU 73, Southern Miss. 66
Florida 71, Kentucky 67
George Mason 89, La Salle 54
Georgia Southern 65, Appalachian St. 57
Georgia Tech 84, Syracuse 77
Hampton 67, Presbyterian 65
High Point 65, SC-Upstate 60
Jacksonville St. 75, Austin Peay 67
Lee 77, Auburn-Montgomery 76
Louisiana Tech 79, Rice 58
Morehead St. 89, Belmont 82, OT
North Alabama 73, Lipscomb 66
North Carolina 78, Florida St. 70
Northwestern St. 79, SE Louisiana 61
Prairie View 55, Alabama A&M 54
SC State 63, Florida A&M 57
South Carolina 91, Georgia 70
Southern U. 89, Alcorn St. 75
Stetson 85, North Florida 68
Texas Southern 86, Alabama St. 76
UNC-Greensboro 85, ETSU 74, OT
Vanderbilt 75, Mississippi 70
Virginia Tech 84, Wake Forest 46
W. Carolina 85, Mercer 61
West Alabama 78, Delta St. 74, OT
MIDWEST
Ball St. 97, Cent. Michigan 91
Buffalo 86, Ohio 66
Chicago 65, S. Illinois 58, OT
E. Michigan 91, N. Illinois 57
Georgetown 68, DePaul 60
Grand Valley St. 67, Northwood (Mich.) 51
Illinois 74, Wisconsin 69
Indianapolis 77, Lindenwood (Mo.) 74
Kent St. 64, Miami (Ohio) 51
Lewis 81, Maryville (Mo.) 58
Liberty 94, Bellarmine 78
Malone 77, Ohio Dominican 63
Michigan 73, Indiana 57
Michigan Tech 69, Wis.-Parkside 47
Oral Roberts 85, W. Illinois 81
South Dakota 80, N. Dakota St. 71
TCU 76, Iowa St. 72
Toledo 91, W. Michigan 44
UT Martin 73, E. Illinois 68
Valparaiso 70, Indiana St. 58
Walsh 84, Lake Erie 61
Wayne St. (Mich.) 70, Ferris St. 68
William Jewell 63, Rockhurst 62
Xavier 77, Creighton 69
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 83, LSU 75
Cent. Arkansas 84, Abilene Christian 82
Lamar 90, Stephen F. Austin 85, 2OT
Oklahoma St. 94, Oklahoma 90, OT
Texas St. 61, Louisiana-Monroe 57
Texas Tech 68, Texas 59
Texas-Arlington 64, Arkansas St. 56
UALR 69, Louisiana-Lafayette 59
UTEP 70, Charlotte 47
UTSA 96, UAB 79
FAR WEST
Arizona 75, Washington 74
Cal Baptist 78, Vanguard 65
Colorado St. 72, Air Force 49
Hawaii 78, Long Beach St. 76
Montana 59, Idaho St. 58
Omaha 80, Denver 76
Oregon 74, California 63
Pepperdine 90, San Diego 84
Portland St. 73, N. Colorado 65
San Diego St. 62, Boise St. 58
UC Davis 68, Cal Poly 66, OT
Weber St. 72, Sacramento St. 70
