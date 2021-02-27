On Air: What's Working in Washington
By The Associated Press
February 27, 2021 1:01 pm
2 min read
      

Saturday, Feb. 27

EAST

Albany (NY) 76, NJIT 66

American 78, Bucknell 71

Boston College 94, Notre Dame 90

Boston U. 75, Army 63

Daemen 84, St. Thomas Aquinas 81, OT

Hartford 77, Binghamton 60

Lafayette 75, Lehigh 69

Marshall 73, North Texas 72

Mass.-Lowell 64, Stony Brook 62

Mercy 75, D’Youville 68

Navy 73, Loyola (Md.) 67

Roberts Wesleyan 86, Molloy 80

UConn 80, Marquette 62

West Virginia 65, Kansas St. 43

SOUTH

Alabama 64, Mississippi St. 59

Auburn 77, Tennessee 72

Clemson 66, Miami 58

Coastal Carolina 76, Troy 71

Davidson 65, VCU 57

Elon 80, UNC-Wilmington 77

FAU 73, Southern Miss. 66

Florida 71, Kentucky 67

George Mason 89, La Salle 54

Georgia Southern 65, Appalachian St. 57

Georgia Tech 84, Syracuse 77

Hampton 67, Presbyterian 65

High Point 65, SC-Upstate 60

Jacksonville St. 75, Austin Peay 67

Lee 77, Auburn-Montgomery 76

Louisiana Tech 79, Rice 58

Morehead St. 89, Belmont 82, OT

North Alabama 73, Lipscomb 66

North Carolina 78, Florida St. 70

Northwestern St. 79, SE Louisiana 61

Prairie View 55, Alabama A&M 54

SC State 63, Florida A&M 57

South Carolina 91, Georgia 70

Southern U. 89, Alcorn St. 75

Stetson 85, North Florida 68

Texas Southern 86, Alabama St. 76

UNC-Greensboro 85, ETSU 74, OT

Vanderbilt 75, Mississippi 70

Virginia Tech 84, Wake Forest 46

W. Carolina 85, Mercer 61

West Alabama 78, Delta St. 74, OT

MIDWEST

Ball St. 97, Cent. Michigan 91

Buffalo 86, Ohio 66

Chicago 65, S. Illinois 58, OT

E. Michigan 91, N. Illinois 57

Georgetown 68, DePaul 60

Grand Valley St. 67, Northwood (Mich.) 51

Illinois 74, Wisconsin 69

Indianapolis 77, Lindenwood (Mo.) 74

Kent St. 64, Miami (Ohio) 51

Lewis 81, Maryville (Mo.) 58

Liberty 94, Bellarmine 78

Malone 77, Ohio Dominican 63

Michigan 73, Indiana 57

Michigan Tech 69, Wis.-Parkside 47

Oral Roberts 85, W. Illinois 81

South Dakota 80, N. Dakota St. 71

TCU 76, Iowa St. 72

Toledo 91, W. Michigan 44

UT Martin 73, E. Illinois 68

Valparaiso 70, Indiana St. 58

Walsh 84, Lake Erie 61

Wayne St. (Mich.) 70, Ferris St. 68

William Jewell 63, Rockhurst 62

Xavier 77, Creighton 69

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 83, LSU 75

Cent. Arkansas 84, Abilene Christian 82

Lamar 90, Stephen F. Austin 85, 2OT

Oklahoma St. 94, Oklahoma 90, OT

Texas St. 61, Louisiana-Monroe 57

Texas Tech 68, Texas 59

Texas-Arlington 64, Arkansas St. 56

UALR 69, Louisiana-Lafayette 59

UTEP 70, Charlotte 47

UTSA 96, UAB 79

FAR WEST

Arizona 75, Washington 74

Cal Baptist 78, Vanguard 65

Colorado St. 72, Air Force 49

Hawaii 78, Long Beach St. 76

Montana 59, Idaho St. 58

Omaha 80, Denver 76

Oregon 74, California 63

Pepperdine 90, San Diego 84

Portland St. 73, N. Colorado 65

San Diego St. 62, Boise St. 58

UC Davis 68, Cal Poly 66, OT

Weber St. 72, Sacramento St. 70

___

