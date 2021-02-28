Trending:
Sports News

College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
February 28, 2021 1:00 pm
< a min read
      

Sunday, Feb. 28

EAST

American U. 81, Bucknell 68

Army 57, Boston U. 55

Coppin St. 94, Delaware St. 74

Hartford 83, Albany (NY) 77

Lafayette 71, Lehigh 70

Marist 76, Quinnipiac 67

Maryland 73, Michigan St. 55

Mass.-Lowell 72, New Hampshire 64

Navy 66, Loyola (Md.) 58

SOUTH

Florida A&M 63, SC State 58

NC State 65, Pittsburgh 62

Norfolk St. 72, St. Mary’s College of Maryland 51

W. Kentucky 91, FIU 58

MIDWEST

Butler 73, Villanova 61

Iowa 73, Ohio St. 57

Memphis 80, Cincinnati 74

N. Dakota St. 89, South Dakota 77

SOUTHWEST

Houston 98, South Florida 52

Oral Roberts 95, W. Illinois 59

UTEP 77, Charlotte 62

FAR WEST

Montana St. 71, Idaho 61

___

