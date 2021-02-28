Sunday, Feb. 28
EAST
American U. 81, Bucknell 68
Army 57, Boston U. 55
Coppin St. 94, Delaware St. 74
Hartford 83, Albany (NY) 77
Lafayette 71, Lehigh 70
Marist 76, Quinnipiac 67
Maryland 73, Michigan St. 55
Mass.-Lowell 72, New Hampshire 64
Navy 66, Loyola (Md.) 58
SOUTH
Florida A&M 63, SC State 58
NC State 65, Pittsburgh 62
Norfolk St. 72, St. Mary’s College of Maryland 51
W. Kentucky 91, FIU 58
MIDWEST
Butler 73, Villanova 61
Iowa 73, Ohio St. 57
Memphis 80, Cincinnati 74
N. Dakota St. 89, South Dakota 77
SOUTHWEST
Houston 98, South Florida 52
Oral Roberts 95, W. Illinois 59
UTEP 77, Charlotte 62
FAR WEST
Montana St. 71, Idaho 61
