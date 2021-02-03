College Football National Signings

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Zaire Angoy, dt, 6-4, 310, Irvington, Newark, N.J.
Khayri Banton, olb, 6-2, 220, West Side, Newark, N.J.
Alijah Clark, cb, 6-2, 180, Camden, Camden, N.J.
Carnell Davis, wr, 6-1, 170, Eau Gallie, Melbourne, Fla.
Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.
Austin Dean, ilb, 6-2, 215, Berkeley Prep, Tampa, Fla.
Brayden Fox, wr, 6-3, 200, Archbishop Hoban, Akron, Ohio
Keshon Griffin, wde, 6-4, 220, St. Joseph, Hammonton, N.J.
Kyonte Hamilton, ath, 6-5, 230, Georgetown Preparatory School, Rockville, Md.
Henry Hughes, wde, 6-5, 228, Tampa Bay Tech, Tampa, Fla.
Desmond Igbinosun, s, 6-3, 195, Union, Union, N.J.
Ryan Keeler, sde, 6-5, 250, Nazareth Academy, Chicago, Ill.
Shaquan Loyal, cb, 6-0, 175, West Side, Newark, N.J.
Shawn Munnerlyn, ath, 6-5, 205, Independence, Columbus, Ohio
Tyler Needham, ot, 6-4, 265, William Penn Charter, Philadelphia, Pa.
Max Patterson, wr, 5-11, 165, Yorktown, Arlington, Va.
Al-Shadee Salaam, apb, 5-9, 170, East Orange Campus, East Orange, N.J.
Cam’Ron Stewart, sde, 6-4, 225, Governor Mifflin, Reading, Pa.
Zack Taylor, ls, 6-0, 220, Parsippany Hills, Morris Plains, N.J.
Jordan Thompson, ath, 6-3, 225, Parsippany Hills, Morris Plains, N.J.
Kevin Toth Jr., ot, 6-6, 270, Hudson, Hudson, Ohio
Gus Zilinskas, oc, 6-3, 263, Cherry Creek, Englewood, Colo.
Nick Barrett, dl, 6-3, 330, Eastern Wayne, Goldsboro, N.C.
O’Mega Blake, wr, 6-3, 189, South Pointe, Rock Hill, S.C.
Jordan Davis, ot, 6-5, 288, Creekside, Fairburn, Ga.
Marcellas Dial, CB, 5-11, 180, Georgia Military College
Colten Gauthier, pro, 6-3, 205, Hebron Christian Academy, Dacula, Ga.
Caleb McDowell, rb, 5-10, 175, Lee County, Leesburg, Ga.
Sam Reynolds, wr, 5-9, 175, Thompson, Alabaster, Ala.
Anthony Beavers Jr., ath, 6-1, 195, Narbonne, Harbor City, Calif.
Prophet Brown, cb, 5-10, 180, Monterey Trail, Elk Grove, Calif.
Ty Buchanan, og, 6-5, 280, Calallen, Corpus Christi, Texas
Calen Bullock, ath, 6-2, 175, John Muir, Pasadena, Calif.
Brandon Campbell, rb, 5-10, 190, Katy, Katy, Texas
Jaxson Dart, pro, 6-3, 210, Corner Canyon, Draper, Utah
Raesjon Davis, olb, 6-1, 215, Mater Dei, Santa Ana, Calif.
Maximus Gibbs, og, 6-6, 385, St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif.
Xamarion Gordon, s, 6-2, 190, Warren, Downey, Calif.
Michael Jackson, wr, 6-0, 198, Desert Pines, Las Vegas, Nev.
Joseph Manjack, wr, 6-3, 200, Memorial, Tomball, Texas
Lake McRee, te, 6-4, 217, Lake Travis, Austin, Texas
Colin Mobley, sde, 6-4, 260, DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Md.
Miller Moss, pro, 6-2, 197, Bishop Alemany, Mission Hills, Calif.
Mason Murphy, ot, 6-5, 290, J Serra Catholic, San Juan Capistrano, Calif.
Julien Simon, olb, 6-2, 221, Lincoln, Tacoma, Wash.
Jaylin Smith, ath, 5-11, 180, Bishop Alemany, Mission Hills, Calif.
Jay Toia, dt, 6-2, 315, Grace Brethren, Simi Valley, Calif.
Michael Trigg, te, 6-4, 230, Carrollwood Day, Tampa, Fla.
Kyron Ware-Hudson, wr, 6-1, 200, Mater Dei, Santa Ana, Calif.
Jason Amsler, og, 6-5, 295, Franklin, Franklin, Tenn.
Aaron Armitage, sde, 6-4, 242, Blair Academy, Blairstown, N.J.
Brendon Barrow, apb, 5-8, 175, Clearwater Academy International, Clearwater, Fla.
Zach Buckey, wde, 6-5, 250, Garces Memorial, Bakersfield, Calif.
Caleb Ellis, s, 6-0, 180, Independence, Frisco, Texas
Anthony Franklin, wde, 6-4, 240, Pinnacle, Phoenix, Ariz.
David Kasemervisz, wr, 6-1, 185, Fort Bend Christian, Sugar Land, Texas
Emmet Kenney, k, 6-4, 190, Shanley, Fargo, N.D.
Mitch Leigber, s, 6-1, 205, Laguna Hills, Laguna Hills, Calif.
Jack Leyrer, ot, 6-6, 275, Highland Park, Dallas, Texas
Coco Lukrich, og, 6-4, 265, Park City, Park City, Utah
Danny McFadden, wr, 5-9, 175, St. Thomas Academy, Sunfish Lake, Minn.
Ari Patu, dual, 6-4.5, 205, Folsom, Folsom, Calif.
Jayson Raines, wr, 6-3, 197, West Orange, West Orange, N.J.
Duke Reeder, olb, 6-4, 230, St. Ignatius Prep, San Francisco, Calif.
Jaden Slocum, s, 6-2, 181, Alpharetta, Alpharetta, Ga.
Will Stockwell, ilb, 6-2, 205, Catholic Memorial, Hyde Park, Mass.
Shield Taylor, te, 6-4, 235, Alexandria, Alexandria, La.
Austin Uke, ot, 6-4, 265, Parish Episcopal School, Dallas, Texas
Connor Weselman, p, 6-4, 190, Westminster School, Atlanta, Ga.
Jimmy Wyrick, cb, 5-10, 160, South Oak Cliff, Dallas, Texas
Duce Chestnut, cb, 5-11, 180, Camden, Camden, N.J.
Enrique Cruz, ot, 6-5, 252, Willowbrook, Villa Park, Ill.
Kalan Ellis, og, 6-5, 350, St Louis School, Honolulu, Hawaii
Malcolm Folk, s, 6-1, 191, Episcopal Academy, Newtown Square, Pa.
Elijah Fuentes, dt, 6-3, 260, Cardinal Hayes, Bronx, N.Y.
Oronde Gadsden II, wr, 6-4, 190, American Heritage, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Jatius Geer, sde, 6-5, 260, Belton-Honea Path, Honea Path, S.C.
Umari Hatcher, wr, 6-3, 175, Freedom, Woodbridge, Va.
Wes Hoeh, og, 6-4, 250, Glenbard West, Glen Ellyn, Ill.
Josh Hough, rb, 6-2, 235, Beaver Falls, Beaver Falls, Pa.
Austyn Kauhi, ot, 6-5, 260, Kamehameha, Honolulu, Hawaii
Justin Lamson, dual, 6-3, 210, Oak Ridge, El Dorado Hills, Calif.
Terry Lockett, dt, 6-1, 255, Springfield Central, Springfield, Mass.
Kendall Long, wr, 6-3, 215, River Bluff, Lexington, S.C.
Tyler Magnuson, ot, 6-5, 260, Wayzata, Minneapolis, Minn.
Malik Matthew, olb, 6-3, 210, Herbert H Lehman, Bronx, N.Y.
Derek McDonald, te, 6-4, 230, Marist School, Atlanta, Ga.
Landon Morris, te, 6-5, 210, Fishers, Fishers, Ind.
Austin Roon, olb, 6-4, 220, Byron Center, Byron Center, Mich.
Da’Veawn Armstead, s, 6-0, 180, Central, Baton Rouge, La.
Trent Battle, dual, 6-1, 200, Daphne, Daphne, Ala.
Noah Bolticoff, og, 6-5, 265, Rose Hill, Rose Hill, Kan.
Quincy Brown, wr, 6-4, 175, Destrehan, Louisiana
Marvin Covington, cb, 5-11, 180, Lake Ridge, Mansfield, Texas
Jayhvion Gipson, olb, 6-1, 205, Langham Creek, Houston, Texas
Alexander Honig, pro, 6-5.5, 230, Germany, Germany, GERM
Chase Jackson, wr, 6-2, 170, Choctaw, Choctaw, Okla.
Sam Jackson, dual, 5-11, 170, Naperville Central, Naperville, Ill.
Jasper Lott, ot, 6-5, 243, Argyle, Argyle, Texas
Chris Murray, sde, 6-3, 240, Hirschi, Wichita Falls, Texas
D’Andre Rogers, te, 6-3, 230, Sammamish, Washington
TJ Steele, wr, 6-0, 180, Estacado, Lubbock, Texas
Ahmonte Watkins, apb, 5-10, 173, Klein Forest, Houston, Texas
Landyn Watson, wde, 6-3, 235, Hutto, Hutto, Texas
Trinity Bell, ath, 6-7, 260, Albertville, Albertville, Ala.
Cody Brown, rb, 6-0, 217, Parkview, Lilburn, Ga.
Miles Campbell, te, 6-3, 238, South Paulding, Douglasville, Ga.
Christian Charles, ath, 6-1, 185, Chestatee, Gainesville, Ga.
Jeremiah Crawford, ot, 6-6, 315, Butler County JC, Goddard, Kan.
KaTron Evans, dt, 6-4, 320, St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, Md.
Tiyon Evans, RB, 5-10.5, 215, Hutchinson CC
J’Marion Gooch, ot, 6-7.5, 358, Gallatin Senior, Gallatin, Tenn.
Amari McNeill, ot, 6-4, 280, Peachtree Ridge, Suwanee, Ga.
Walker Merrill, wr, 6-1, 178, Brentwood, Brentwood, Tenn.
Julian Nixon, wr, 6-3, 230, Centennial, Roswell, Ga.
William Parker, ot, 6-5, 330, Pearl-Cohn, Nashville, Tenn.
Kaidon Salter, dual, 6-1.5, 185, Cedar Hill, Cedar Hill, Texas
Aaron Willis, olb, 5-11, 207, Life Christian Academy, Colonial Heights, Va.
Jaylen Wright, rb, 5-11, 187, Southern, Durham, N.C.
Byron Young, wde, 6-3, 240, Georgia Military College, Milledgeville, Ga.
David Abiara, sde, 6-4, 248, Mansfield Legacy, Mansfield, Texas
Jaden Alexis, wr, 5-11, 185, Monarch, Pompano Beach, Fla.
Morice Blackwell, olb, 6-1, 196, Martin, Arlington, Texas
Jonathon Brooks, rb, 6-0, 185, Hallettsville, Hallettsville, Texas
Casey Cain, wr, 6-2, 175, Warren Easton, New Orleans, La.
JD Coffey, s, 6-0.5, 180, Kennedale, Kennedale, Texas
Hayden Conner, ot, 6-5.5, 317, Taylor, Katy, Texas
Terrence Cooks II, olb, 6-2, 210, Shadow Creek, Pearland, Texas
Juan Davis, ath, 6-4, 217, Everman, Fort Worth, Texas
Derrick Harris Jr., wde, 6-2.5, 215, New Caney, New Caney, Texas
Gunnar Helm, te, 6-5, 225, Cherry Creek, Englewood, Colo.
Jamier Johnson, cb, 6-0, 170, John Muir, Pasadena, Calif.
Max Merril, ot, 6-4, 273, Strake Jesuit, Houston, Texas
Byron Murphy II, dt, 6-1, 290, DeSoto, DeSoto, Texas
Isaac Pearson, p, 6-2, 215, ProKick Australia, Australia
Ja’Tavion Sanders, ath, 6-3.5, 220, Ryan, Denton, Texas
Barryn Sorrell, sde, 6-3, 250, Holy Cross, New Orleans, La.
Jordon Thomas, wde, 6-3, 240, Memorial, Port Arthur, Texas
Charles Wright, pro, 6-1, 194, Austin High, Austin, Texas
Shadrach Banks, wr, 6-0, 210, North Shore, Houston, Texas
Yulkeith Brown, ath, 5-10, 174, Miami Central, Miami, Fla.
Marcus Burris, sde, 6-4, 280, Pleasant Grove, Texarkana, Texas
Tyreek Chappell, cb, 5-11, 170, Northeast, Philadelphia, Pa.
Amari Daniels, apb, 5-8, 200, Miami Central, Miami, Fla.
Kendal Daniels, s, 6-4, 190, Beggs, Beggs, Okla.
Reuben Fatheree, ot, 6-8, 305, Foster, Richmond, Texas
Deuce Harmon, cb, 5-10, 190, Guyer, Denton, Texas
Jahzion Harris, wde, 6-4, 215, Erasmus Hall, Brooklyn, N.Y.
LJ Johnson, rb, 5-10, 204, Cy-Fair, Cypress, Texas
Dreyden Norwood, cb, 6-0, 175, Northside, Fort Smith, Ark.
Albert Regis, dt, 6-1, 300, La Porte, La Porte, Texas
Eli Stowers, dual, 6-4, 215, Guyer, Denton, Texas
Remington Strickland, oc, 6-4, 292, Fort Bend Christian Academy, Sugar Land, Texas
Shemar Turner, sde, 6-3.5, 282, DeSoto, DeSoto, Texas
Matthew Wykoff, ot, 6-5, 304, Magnolia, Magnolia, Texas
Trey Zuhn, ot, 6-6, 300, Fossil Ridge, Fort Collins, Colo.
E’maurion Banks, sde, 6-4, 260, Rider, Wichita Falls, Texas
Jerand Bradley, wr, 6-5, 200, DeSoto, DeSoto, Texas
Jed Castles, te, 6-6, 215, Rider, Wichita Falls, Texas
Charles Esters III, sde, 6-3, 230, Cedar Hill, Cedar Hill, Texas
Jacoby Jackson, ot, 6-6, 320, Mansfield Summit, Arlington, Texas
Behren Morton, qb, 6-2, 185, Eastland, Eastland, Texas
Isaac Smith, wde, 6-5, 235, Wagoner, Wagoner, Okla.
Mason Tharp, te, 6-7, 225, Klein, Spring, Texas
Jack Tucker, ot, 6-6, 270, Argyle, Argyle, Texas
Cam’Ron Valdez, rb, 5-10, 190, Rockdale, Rockdale, Texas
Christian Burkhalter, wde, 6-5, 230, Spanish Fort, Spanish Fort, Ala.
A.J. Campbell, wde, 6-4, 240, Copley, Akron, Ohio
Thomas Cole, ot, 6-7, 265, San Luis Obispo, San Luis Obispo, Calif.
Garrett DiGiorgio, ot, 6-7, 295, Serrano, Phelan, Calif.
Kajiya Hollawayne, dual, 6-3, 206, San Jacinto, San Jacinto, Calif.
DJ Justice, wr, 6-1, 180, Bishop Alemany, Mission Hills, Calif.
Tyler Kiehne, sde, 6-3, 250, Los Lunas, Los Lunas, N.M.
Keontez Lewis, wr, 6-2, 185, East St. Louis, East Saint Louis, Ill.
Josh Moore, s, 6-2, 195, Marist School, Atlanta, Ga.
Isaiah Newcombe, ath, 6-1, 185, Casteel, Queen Creek, Ariz.
Noah Pulealii, og, 6-3.5, 312, Palma, Salinas, Calif.
Benjamin Roy, oc, 6-3, 275, Liberty, Henderson, Nev.
Quintin Somerville, sde, 6-1, 230, Saguaro, Scottsdale, Ariz.
Ezavier Staples, wr, 6-2, 182, Millikan, Long Beach, Calif.
Javon Batten, ath, 6-3, 182, Erasmus Hall, Brooklyn, N.Y.
Eni Falayi, wr, 6-5, 220, The Williston Northampton School, Peabody, Mass.
Dorian Helm, s, 6-0, 175, Stephenson, Stone Mountain, Ga.
Phil Jeffs, ot, 6-6, 280, Clarkson Football North, St. Catharines, Canada
Jonathan Martin, dt, 6-3, 300, Collins Hill, Suwanee, Ga.
Jordan Mohoney, cb, 5-11, 165, South Pointe, Rock Hill, S.C.
Ryan Mosesso, te, 6-5, 250, Noble And Greenough School, Marshfield, Mass.
Raiheem Olalekan, ath, 6-4, 190, New Town, Owings Mills, Md.
Brady Olson, pro, 6-4, 185, Milford, Bellingham, Mass.
Tray Pettway, wr, 6-2, 185, Hutchinson JC, Prattville, Ala.
Bryson Richardson, s, 6-0, 203, UNC, Chapel Hill, N.C.
Jamir Roberts, wr, 5-9, 185, McDonogh School, Owings Mills, Md.
Aquan Robinson, dt, 6-5, 240, West Orange, West Orange, N.J.
Dominic Schofield, olb, 6-3, 228, Milford, Milford, Mass.
Cole Bishop, olb, 6-3, 200, Starrs Mill, Fayetteville, Ga.
Ethan Calvert, ilb, 6-3, 230, Oaks Christian, Westlake Village, Calif.
Peter Costelli, dual, 6-3, 205, Mission Viejo, Mission Viejo, Calif.
Jonah Elliss, olb, 6-2, 210, Moscow Senior, Moscow, Idaho
Jonny Fanaika, dl, 6-3, 245, Pleasant Grove, Pleasant Grove, Utah.
David Fotu, ol, 6-6, 255, Mountain Pointe, Maricopa, Ariz.
Velltray Jefferson, ath, 6-4, 230, Edison, Fresno, Calif.
Ricky Parks, rb, 5-10, 192, Gaither, Tampa, Fla.
Simote Pepa, dl, 6-3, 320, Bingham, South Jordan, Utah.
Viliami Pouha, wde, 6-2, 230, Bingham, South Jordan, Utah
Trey Reynolds, ilb, 6-2, 235, Queen Creek, Queen Creek, Ariz.
Darrien Stewart, s, 6-2, 190, Desert Pines, Las Vegas, Nev.
Isaac Vaha, te, 6-7, 230, Pleasant Grove, Pleasant Grove, Utah
Zereoue Williams, ot, 6-8, 248, Mountain Pointe, Phoenix, Ariz.
Tyler Bence, dt, 6-3, 273, Huntsville, Huntsville, Ala.
Marcus Bradley, dt, 6-3, 270, Quince Orchard, Gaithersburg, Md.
Miles Capers, wde, 6-5, 220, Sumter, Sumter, S.C.
Gamarion Carter, wr, 6-2, 187, Stephens County, Toccoa, Ga.
Xavier Castillo, og, 6-5, 325, Osceola, Kissimmee, Fla.
Gunnar Hansen, og, 6-5, 305, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
John Howse IV, cb, 6-2, 185, Brentwood, Brentwood, Tenn.
Jacques Hunter, sde, 6-3, 210, Lowndes, Valdosta, Ga.
Jake Ketschek, ot, 6-4, 318, St. Augustine Prep, Richland, N.J.
Devin Lee, dt, 6-3, 285, Ola, McDonough, Ga.
Ezra McAllister, ath, 6-0, 170, Marshall, Marshall, Mich.
Gage Pitchford, ot, 6-6, 280, East Coweta, Sharpsburg, Ga.
Tyson Russell, cb, 5-10, 160, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Marlen Sewell, cb, 6-0, 178, Shades Valley, Birmingham, Ala.
Quincy Skinner Jr., wr, 6-1, 175, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Terion Sugick, dt, 6-2.5, 288, National Christian Academy, Fort Washington, Md.
Errington Truesdell, ilb, 6-0, 215, Woodward Academy, Atlanta, Ga.
Alan Wright, s, 6-0, 185, Woodward Academy, Atlanta, Ga.
James Ziglor III, wr, 5-11, 185, Harrison, Kennesaw, Ga.
Javin Burke, ath, 6-0, 202, Bradley Central, Cleveland, Tenn.
Bryce Carter, dt, 6-3, 250, Life Christian Academy, Chester, Va.
Jesiah Davis, wr, 6-2, 170, William Amos Hough, Cornelius, N.C.
Michael Diatta, sde, 6-5, 265, Cane Ridge, Antioch, Tenn.
Malachi Fields, ath, 6-4, 202, Monticello, Charlottesville, Va.
Amaad Foston, rb, 5-11, 199, John Milledge Academy, Milledgeville, Ga.
Ty Furnish, og, 6-4, 250, Blessed Trinity Catholic, Roswell, Ga.
Micah Gaffney, cb, 6-0, 160, Spanish Fort, Spanish Fort, Ala.
Michael Green, wr, 6-4, 215, Lafayette, Williamsburg, Va.
James Jackson, ath, 6-3, 200, North Cross School, Roanoke, Va.
Noah Josey, og, 6-5, 280, Brentwood Academy, Brentwood, Tenn.
Hugh Laughlin, ot, 6-6, 285, Athens Academy, Athens, Ga.
Langston Long, s, 6-2, 205, Christ School, Arden, N.C.
Josh McCarron, wde, 6-4, 215, Archbishop Murphy, Everett, Wash.
Charlie Patterson, ot, 6-6, 275, Fellowship Christian School, Roswell, Ga.
Jacob Rodriguez, ath, 6-2, 205, Rider, Wichita Falls, Texas
Aidan Ryan, s, 6-0, 192, James Monroe, Fredericksburg, Va.
Jonas Sanker, s, 6-2, 193, The Covenant School, Charlottesville, Va.
William Simpkins III, cb, 6-2, 175, Quince Orchard, Gaithersburg, Md.
Logan Taylor, ot, 6-8, 290, Episcopal, Alexandria, Va.
Lorenz Terry, dl, 6-5, 260, Varina HS/Fork Union Military Academy, Va.
West Weeks, ath, 6-2, 195, Oconee County, Watkinsville, Ga.
Jack Witmer, te, 6-6, 225, Cy-Fair, Cypress, Texas
Jay Woolfolk, dual, 6-1, 200, Benedictine, Richmond, Va.
Chance Black, apb, 6-1, 190, Dorman, Roebuck, S.C.
Tahj Bullock, dual, 6-4, 223, St. Peters Prep, Jersey City, N.J.
Mattheus Carroll, wde, 6-3, 220, Gilman, Baltimore, Md.
Kenji Christian, rb, 6-2, 200, Pinson Valley, Pinson, Ala.
Da’Shawn Elder, db, 6-2, 200, Fork Union HS, Winterville, Ga.
Isi Etute, ilb, 6-3, 205, Frank W. Cox, Virginia Beach, Va.
Jared Gibble, te, 6-4, 225, Oak Grove, Winston Salem, N.C.
Bryce Goodner, og, 6-3, 300, McMinn, Athens, Tenn.
DJ Harvey, cb, 5-11, 166, Sierra Canyon, Chatsworth, Calif.
Jack Hollifield, ilb, 6-3, 225, Shelby, Shelby, N.C.
Elijah Howard, rb, 5-11, 182, Baylor School, Chattanooga, Tenn.
Jalen Hoyle, s, 6-0, 180, Dwight Morrow, Englewood, N.J.
Nykelius Johnson, ath, 5-11, 180, West Florence, Florence, S.C.
Will Johnson, olb, 6-2, 210, St Mary S Ryken, Leonardtown, Md.
Jaylen Jones, wr, 6-1, 185, Thomas Jefferson, Richmond, Va.
Jaden Keller, ath, 6-3, 202, Tennessee, Bristol, Tenn.
Keli Lawson, ath, 6-4, 200, Sherando, Stephens City, Va.
Da’Wain Lofton, ath, 5-10, 175, North Side, Fort Worth, Texas
Desmond Mamudi, dt, 6-3, 290, Carrollwood Day, Tampa, Fla.
Danijel Miletic, og, 6-3, 290, Germany, Germany, GERM
Christian Moss, wr, 6-3, 180, North Cobb, Kennesaw, Ga.
Cole Nelson, sde, 6-3, 230, Johns Creek, Alpharetta, Ga.
DJ Sims, wr, 6-3, 190, Christchurch School, Richmond, Va.
Jalen Stroman, s, 6-1, 190, Patriot, Nokesville, Va.
Malachi Thomas, rb, 6-0, 180, Hart County, Hartwell, Ga.
Quincy Bryant, cb, 6-0, 195, Parkview, Lilburn, Ga.
Jaydon Collins, ot, 6-6, 275, Greer, Greer, S.C.
Matthew Dennis, k, 5-11, 163, Myers Park, Charlotte, N.C.
Billy Edwards, pro, 6-3, 215, Lake Braddock, Burke, Va.
Gavin Ellis, te, 6-5, 225, Topsail, Hampstead, N.C.
Bernard Gooden, dt, 6-1.5, 278, Park Crossing, Montgomery, Ala.
Christian Greene, wr, 6-2, 170, Briar Woods, Ashburn, Va.
Matt Gulbin, og, 6-4, 290, Wilton, Wilton, Conn.
Dylan Hazen, ilb, 6-1, 220, College Park, The Woodlands, Texas
DaShawn Jones, cb, 6-0, 170, Mount Saint Joseph, Baltimore, Md.
Santino Marucci, pro, 6-1, 190, Bartram Trail, Jacksonville, Fla.
Erik Russell, ot, 6-7, 255, Boston College, Scituate, Mass.
Nick Sharpe, dt, 6-2, 297, Hunter Huss, Gastonia, N.C.
Evan Slocum, s, 5-10, 175, Cartersville, Cartersville, Ga.
Joshua Sosanya, s, 6-1.5, 180, Wakefield, Raleigh, N.C.
Will Towns, rb, 5-11, 190, Jackson Memorial, Jackson, N.J.
Brandon Williams, te, 6-4, 225, Strom Thurmond, Johnston, S.C.
Dez Williams, wr, 6-2, 200, St Mary S Ryken, Leonardtown, Md.
Caleb Berry, rb, 6-0, 213, Lufkin, Lufkin, Texas
Siaosi Finau, dt, 6-3, 300, Renton, Renton, Wash.
Maurice Heims, wde, 6-5, 235, Santa Margarita Catholic, Santa Margarita, Calif.
Sam Huard, pro, 6-2, 190, Kennedy Catholic, Bellevue, Wash.
Caden Jumper, ath, 6-3, 245, Eatonville, Eatonville, Wash.
Will Latu, ath, 6-2, 221, Bethel, Spanaway, Wash.
Dyson McCutcheon, cb, 5-10, 165, Bishop Amat, La Puente, Calif.
Vincent Nunley, s, 6-1, 180, Freedom, Oakley, Calif.
Kuao Peihopa, dt, 6-3, 306, Kamehameha, Honolulu, Hawaii
Owen Prentice, og, 6-3, 295, O’Dea, Seattle, Wash.
Zakhari Spears, cb, 6-2, 180, Loyola, Los Angeles, Calif.
Jabez Tinae, wr, 6-1, 187, Kennedy Catholic, Burien, Wash.
Voi Tunuufi, dt, 6-2, 280, East, Salt Lake City, Utah
Robert Wyrsch, ot, 6-7, 270, Soquel, Soquel, Calif.
Gavin Barthiel, olb, 6-2, 205, Lake Gibson, Lakeland, Fla.
Sam Carrell, sde, 6-4, 254, Sandia, Albuquerque, N.M.
Brock Dieu, og, 6-2, 290, Casteel, Queen Creek, Ariz.
Andrew Edson, wde, 6-3, 240, Mount Si, Snoqualmie, Wash.
Lawrence Falatea, edge, 6-4, 207, Alta, Sandy, Utah
David Gusta, dt, 6-4, 260, Cajon, San Bernardino, Calif.
Nick Haberer, p, 6-5, 202, ProKick Australia, Australia
Jaden Hicks, s, 6-2, 192, Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas, Nev.
Christian Hilborn, ot, 6-5, 280, Highland, Salt Lake City, Utah
Ryan Kershaw, ilb, 6-2, 220, La Salle, Yakima, Wash.
Francisco Mauigoa, olb, 6-3, 215, Tafuna, Pago Pago, AS
Joshua Meredith, wr, 6-0, 170, Mater Dei Catholic, Chula Vista, Calif.
Orion Peters, wr, 5-10, 170, Inglewood, Inglewood, Calif.
Adrian Shepherd, s, 5-10, 180, McKinney, McKinney, Texas
Raam Stevenson Jr., wde, 6-3, 200, Mansfield Timberview, Arlington, Texas
De’Zhaun Stribling, wr, 6-2, 195, Kapolei, Kapolei, Hawaii
Xavier Ward, dual, 6-2, 195, Eleanor Roosevelt, Corona, Calif.
Xavier Young, sde, 6-4, 240, Edison, Miami, Fla.
Aubrey Burks, s, 6-0, 180, Auburndale, Auburndale, Fla.
Will Crowder, pro, 6-2.5, 195, Gardendale, Gardendale, Ala.
Treylan Davis, te, 6-5, 215, Jackson, Jackson, Ohio
Brayden Dudley, sde, 6-3, 250, Mill Creek, Hoschton, Ga.
Ja’Corey Hammett, olb, 6-3, 205, Northwestern, Miami, Fla.
Justin Johnson, rb, 5-11, 190, Edwardsville, Edwardsville, Ill.
Davis Mallinger, wr, 6-1, 176, Cocoa, Cocoa, Fla.
Saint McLeod, s, 5-11, 197, Imhotep Institute, Philadelphia, Pa.
Wyatt Milum, ot, 6-6, 273, Spring Valley, Huntington, W.Va.
Kaden Prather, wr, 6-3, 210, Northwest, Germantown, Md.
Tomas Rimac, ot, 6-6, 280, Brunswick, Brunswick, Ohio
Hammond Russell IV, sde, 6-3, 245, Dublin Coffman, Dublin, Ohio
Edward Vesterinen, sde, 6-4, 240, Helsinki Roosters, Finland
Victor Wikstrom, te, 6-3, 235, Sweden, Sweden
Andrew Wilson-Lamp, wr, 6-3, 175, Washington, Massillon, Ohio
Jackson Acker, rb, 6-1, 210, Verona Area, Verona, Wis.
Ayo Adebogun, wde, 6-3, 215, Homestead, Thiensville, Wis.
Braelon Allen, ilb, 6-2, 215, Fond Du Lac, Fond Du Lac, Wis.
Markus Allen, wr, 6-2, 190, Northmont, Clayton, Ohio
Al Ashford III, cb, 6-1, 170, Cherry Creek, Englewood, Colo.
Skyler Bell, wr, 6-1, 185, The Taft School, Watertown, Conn.
JP Benzschawel, ot, 6-7, 285, Grafton, Grafton, Wis.
TJ Bollers, wde, 6-3, 250, Clear Creek Amana, Tiffin, Iowa
Jake Chaney, ilb, 6-0, 210, Lehigh Senior, Lehigh Acres, Fla.
Loyal Crawford, rb, 6-0, 190, Memorial, Eau Claire, Wis.
Ricardo Hallman, cb, 6-0, 183, TRU Prep Academy, Miami Gardens, Fla.
Deacon Hill, pro, 6-3, 230, Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara, Calif.
Mike Jarvis, sde, 6-5, 250, Shawnee, Medford, N.J.
Riley Mahlman, ot, 6-7, 270, Lakeville South, Lakeville, Minn.
Darryl Peterson, olb, 6-3, 235, Archbishop Hoban, Akron, Ohio
Jack Pugh, te, 6-5, 235, Hilliard Bradley, Hilliard, Ohio
Jake Ratzlaff, olb, 6-2, 220, Rosemount Senior, Rosemount, Minn.
Antwan Roberts, rb, 6-2, 195, Pope John Paul II, Hendersonville, Tenn.
Nolan Rucci, ot, 6-8, 295, Warwick, Lititz, Pa.
Bryan Sanborn, ilb, 6-2, 210, Lake Zurich, Lake Zurich, Ill.
Hunter Wohler, s, 6-1, 190, Muskego, Muskego, Wis.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments