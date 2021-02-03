College Football National Signings

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Austin Booker, sde, 6-5, 235, Center Grove, Greenwood, Ind.
Brady Boyd, wr, 6-1, 175, Southlake Carroll, Southlake, Texas
Lemeke Brockington, wr, 6-0, 185, Colquitt County, Moultrie, Ga.
Deven Eastern, sde, 6-6, 280, Shakopee, Shakopee, Minn.
Jameson Geers, te, 6-4.5, 240, Providence Catholic, New Lenox, Ill.
Darius Green, s, 6-0, 190, Newton, Covington, Ga.
Mar’Keise Irving, rb, 5-10, 175, Hillcrest, Country Club Hills, Ill.
Cameron James, ot, 6-8, 280, Simeon, Chicago, Ill.
Athan Kaliakmanis, dual, 6-4, 190, Antioch Community, Antioch, Ill.
Dino Kaliakmanis, wr, 6-2, 188, Antioch Community, Antioch, Ill.
Luther McCoy, dt, 6-4, 290, Creekside, Saint Augustine, Fla.
Dylan McGill, ath, 6-2, 195, Mesquite, Mesquite, Texas
Steven Ortiz, cb, 5-11, 170, Desert Edge, Goodyear, Ariz.
Logan Purcell, ot, 6-7, 245, Annandale, Annandale, Minn.
Jacob Schuster, dt, 6-2, 300, Tumwater, Olympia, Wash.
Justin Walley, cb, 5-10, 185, D’Iberville, Biloxi, Miss.
Devon Williams, olb, 6-1, 215, Dublin Coffman, Dublin, Ohio
Luke Altmyer, pro, 6-2, 190, Starkville, Starkville, Miss.
Kyndrich Breedlove, ath, 5-10.5, 165, Pearl-Cohn, Nashville, Tenn.
Bralon Brown, wr, 6-3, 190, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Markevious Brown, cb, 6-0, 170, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Brandon Buckhaulter, wr, 6-3, 220, Hartfield Academy, Flowood, Miss.
Caden Costa, k, 6-1, 185, Mandeville, Mandeville, La.
MJ Daniels, ath, 6-3, 200, George County, Lucedale, Miss.
Jamond Gordon, DT, 6-4, 280, East Mississippi CC
Jibran Hawkins, sde, 6-3, 245, Discovery High School, Lawrenceville, Ga.
JJ Henry, wr, 5-10, 165, McKinney North, McKinney, Texas
Isaiah Iton, DT, 6-3, 295, Hutchinson CC
Dink Jackson, s, 6-2, 185, Eau Gallie, Melbourne, Fla.
Tysheem Johnson, s, 5-10, 190, Neumann Goretti, Philadelphia, Pa.
Tywone Malone, dt, 6-3.5, 300, Bergen Catholic, Oradell, N.J.
Cedrick Nicely, ot, 6-4, 305, Gainesville, Gainesville, Ga.
Micah Pettus, ot, 6-8, 318, James Clemens, Harvest, Ala.
Taleeq Robbins, dt, 6-3, 300, Imhotep Institute, Philadelphia, Pa.
Elijah Sabbatini, s, 6-1, 195, Biloxi, Biloxi, Miss.
Demarcus Smith, sde, 6-4, 272, Parker, Birmingham, Ala.
Trey Washington, cb, 6-0, 195, Hewitt-Trussville, Trussville, Ala.
Demarko Williams, cb, 5-10, 175, Westlake, Atlanta, Ga.
Jayden Williams, ath, 6-1, 195, Valley, West Des Moines, Iowa
Hudson Wolfe, te, 6-6, 240, Hardin County, Savannah, Tenn.
Canon Boone, ot, 6-4, 280, Dickinson, Dickinson, Texas
Gabe Cavazos, ot, 6-5, 292, Lake Cormorant, Lake Cormorant, Miss.
Ty Cooper, wde, 6-4, 245, Louisville, Louisville, Miss.
Corey Ellington, s, 6-3, 190, Holmes County, Lexington, Miss.
Daniel Greek, pro, 6-4, 230, Liberty Christian, Argyle, Texas
Antonio Harmon, wr, 6-4, 205, Kosciusko, Kosciusko, Miss.
Nick Jones, ot, 6-4, 285, East Mississippi CC
Theodore Knox, wr, 5-10, 167, The Woodlands, The Woodlands, Texas
John Lewis, olb, 6-4, 225, Germantown, Madison, Miss.
Tre’von Marshall, wde, 6-4, 240, Locust Grove, Stockbridge, Ga.
Nic Mitchell, olb, 6-2, 215, Mandarin, Jacksonville, Fla.
Jacobi Moore, wr, 6-2, 200, Harrison Central, Gulfport, Miss.
DeShawn Page, ILB, 6-2, 225, East Mississippi CC
Simeon Price, ath, 6-0, 204, West Florida Tech, Pensacola, Fla.
Albert Reese, ot, 6-7, 295, Clearwater Academy International, Clearwater, Fla.
Sawyer Robertson, pro, 6-3.5, 200, Coronado, Lubbock, Texas
Timar Rogers, olb, 6-2, 200, Deland, Deland, Fla.
Rodarius Thomas, wr, 6-1, 185, Eufaula, Eufaula, Ala.
Carson Williams, ot, 6-4, 290, Mississippi Gulf Coast CC
Taj Butts, rb, 5-11, 205, DeSmet, Saint Louis, Mo.
Daylan Carnell, cb, 6-1.5, 195, Ben Davis, Indianapolis, Ind.
Travion Ford, wde, 6-4, 232, Lutheran North, Saint Louis, Mo.
BJ Harris, rb, 5-10, 193, McCallie School, Chattanooga, Tenn.
Tyler Hibbler, s, 6-1.5, 198, Trinity Catholic, Saint Louis, Mo.
Ryan Hoerstkamp, te, 6-4, 225, Washington, Washington, Mo.
Darius Jackson, cb, 6-1, 175, Red Oak, Red Oak, Texas
Jonathan Jones, sde, 6-4, 230, McKinney, McKinney, Texas
Dominic Lovett, wr, 5-10, 175, East St. Louis, Belleville, Ill.
Zach Lovett, lb, 6-2, 230, Rockledge, Rockledge, Florida
Tyler Macon, dual, 5-11.5, 200, East St. Louis, East Saint Louis, Ill.
Gavin McKay, te, 6-4, 215, Memphis University School, Memphis, Tenn.
Kyran Montgomery, wde, 6-4, 251, Pike, Indianapolis, Ind.
Shemar Pearl, WDE, 6-5, 235, Garden City CC
Zxaequan Reeves, cb, 6-2, 180, Cocoa, Cocoa, Fla.
Daniel Robledo, WDE, 6-5, 280, East Los Angeles Colege
Davion Sistrunk, cb, 6-2, 170, Eau Gallie, Melbourne, Fla.
Connor Tollison, ot, 6-5, 300, Jackson, Jackson, Mo.
Arden Walker, sde, 6-4, 240, Cherry Creek, Englewood, Colo.
Dameon Wilson, ilb, 6-1, 210, Kings Mountain, Kings Mountain, N.C.
Mekhi Wingo, dt, 6-0, 280, DeSmet, Saint Louis, Mo.
Jakolbe Baldwin, wr, 5-11.5, 173, Richmond, Rockingham, N.C.
Sean Brown, s, 6-1, 190, William Amos Hough, Cornelius, N.C.
Lyndon Cooper, og, 6-3, 315, Carrollton, Carrollton, Ga.
Micah Crowell, wr, 6-2, 205, East Forsyth, Kernersville, N.C.
Jaleel Davis, ot, 6-6, 300, Richmond, Rockingham, N.C.
Nate Evans, cb, 6-1, 175, Frank W. Cox, Virginia Beach, Va.
Caden Fordham, olb, 6-2, 220, The Bolles School, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Thornton Gentry, oc, 6-4, 282, Chapin, Chapin, S.C.
Julian Gray, wr, 5-10.5, 174, Hopewell, Huntersville, N.C.
Chase Hattley, s, 6-3, 205, Panther Creek, Cary, N.C.
Mario Love, cb, 5-10, 170, William Amos Hough, Cornelius, N.C.
Aaron McLaughlin, pro, 6-5, 219, Denmark, Alpharetta, Ga.
Jordan Poole, ath, 6-0, 225, West Stanly, Oakboro, N.C.
Travali Price, wde, 6-4, 265, North Lincoln, Lincolnton, N.C.
Zyun Reeves, sde, 6-7, 245, East Forsyth, Kernersville, N.C.
Fredrick Seabrough, te, 6-4, 215, Swainsboro, Swainsboro, Ga.
Demie Sumo, rb, 6-0, 202, Willingboro, Willingboro, N.J.
Jayden Tate, ls, 5-11, 265, North Lincoln, Lincolnton, N.C.
Koby Bretz, s, 6-2, 185, Westside, Omaha, Neb.
Ru’Quan Buckley, sde, 6-6, 280, Godwin Heights Senior, Three Rivers, Mich.
Marques Buford, ath, 6-0, 190, St. Thomas More, Cedar Hill, Texas
James Carnie, te, 6-5, 220, Norris, Firth, Neb.
Gabe Ervin, rb, 6-0, 200, Buford, Buford, Ga.
Thomas Fidone, te, 6-5, 225, Lewis Central, Council Bluffs, Iowa
Mikai Gbayor, ilb, 6-2, 220, Irvington, Irvington, N.J.
Kamonte Grimes, ath, 6-2, 205, Palmetto Ridge, Naples, Fla.
Heinrich Haarberg, dual, 6-5, 185, Kearney Catholic, Kearney, Neb.
Shawn Hardy, wr, 6-3, 190, Camden County, Kingsland, Ga.
Randolph Kpai, olb, 6-3, 185, Washington, Sioux Falls, S.D.
Henry Lutovsky, og, 6-6, 320, Mount Pleasant, Mount Pleasant, Iowa
Seth Malcom, olb, 6-3, 195, Fremont-Mills, Tabor, Iowa
Latrell Neville, wr, 6-3, 195, Hightower, Missouri City, Texas
Teddy Prochazka, ot, 6-8, 280, Elkhorn South, Omaha, Neb.
AJ Rollins, te, 6-6, 220, Creighton Preparatory School, Omaha, Neb.
Jailen Weaver, wde, 6-8, 280, Antioch, Antioch, Calif.
Malik Williams, cb, 6-0, 187, Buford, Buford, Ga.
Branson Yager, ot, 6-7, 332, Grantsville, Grantsville, Utah
Dontae Balfour, cb, 6-2, 170, Bradford, Starke, Fla.
Gavin Blackwell, wr, 5-11.5, 164, Sun Valley, Monroe, N.C.
DeAndre Boykins, ath, 5-11, 200, Central Cabarrus, Concord, N.C.
Tymir Brown, ath, 5-11, 169, Jacksonville, Jacksonville, N.C.
Raneiria Dillworth, olb, 6-2, 193, Glenn, Kernersville, N.C.
Power Echols, ilb, 6-1, 206, Zebulon B. Vance, Charlotte, N.C.
Kamarro Edmonds, rb, 5-11, 227, Havelock, Havelock, N.C.
Tony Grimes, db, 6-0.75, 170, Princess Anne, Virginia Beach, Va.
Caleb Hood, ath, 6-1, 231, Richmond, Rockingham, N.C.
JJ Jones, wr, 6-3, 195, Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Drake Maye, pro, 6-5, 210, Myers Park, Charlotte, N.C.
Dontavius Nash, s, 6-2, 170, Hunter Huss, Gastonia, N.C.
Bryson Nesbit, te, 6-6, 235, South Mecklenburg, Charlotte, N.C.
Kobe Paysour, wr, 6-1, 175, Gaffney, Gaffney, S.C.
Diego Pounds, ot, 6-6, 305, Millbrook, Raleigh, N.C.
Jahvaree Ritzie, sde, 6-5, 274, Glenn, Kernersville, N.C.
Keeshawn Silver, sde, 6-6, 275, Rocky Mount, Rocky Mount, N.C.
Gabe Stephens, ath, 6-3, 205, Mountain Island Charter, Mount Holly, N.C.
Trevion Stevenson, wde, 6-3, 217, Phoebus, Hampton, Va.
Eli Sutton, ot, 6-7, 285, Brentwood Academy, Brentwood, Tenn.
Ore Adeyi, cb, 5-10, 175, Mansfield Legacy, Mansfield, Texas
Lawson Albright, te, 6-5, 225, Grimsley, Greensboro, N.C.
Jackson Carsello, ot, 6-4, 270, Glenbrook North, Northbrook, Ill.
Jacob Gill, wr, 6-0, 170, Cardinal Gibbons, Raleigh, N.C.
Donnie Gray, ath, 6-0, 190, Deerfield Academy, New Haven, Conn.
Aidan Hubbard, olb, 6-4, 218, St Ignatius, Cleveland, Ohio
Theran Johnson, cb, 6-0, 170, North Central, Indianapolis, Ind.
Najee Story, sde, 6-4, 235, Solon, Solon, Ohio
Brendan Sullivan, pro, 6-3, 180, Davison, Davison, Mich.
Josh Thompson, og, 6-4, 290, Fenton, Fenton, Mich.
Caleb Tiernan, ot, 6-7, 280, Detroit Country Day, Livonia, Mich.
Anthony Tyus III, rb, 6-1, 207, Portage Northern, Portage, Mich.
Mac Uihlein, ilb, 6-1, 215, Lake Forest, Lake Forest, Ill.
Garner Wallace, s, 6-5, 185, Pickerington Central, Pickerington, Ohio
Joe Alt, ot, 6-7, 283, Totino-Grace, Minneapolis, Minn.
Devin Aupiu, olb, 6-5, 220, Pacifica, Oxnard, Calif.
Ryan Barnes, cb, 6-2, 185, Quince Orchard, Gaithersburg, Md.
Cane Berrong, te, 6-4, 230, Hart County, Hartwell, Ga.
Josh Bryan, k, 6-0, 190, Sierra Canyon, Chatsworth, Calif.
Tyler Buchner, dual, 6-2, 205, Helix, La Jolla, Calif.
Deion Colzie, wr, 6-4, 193, Athens Academy, Athens, Ga.
Pat Coogan, og, 6-5, 290, Marist, Chicago, Ill.
Mitchell Evans, te, 6-7, 240, Wadsworth, Wadsworth, Ohio
Blake Fisher, ot, 6-5.5, 336, Avon, Avon, Ind.
Caleb Johnson, ot, 6-7, 295, Trinity Catholic, Ocala, Fla.
JoJo Johnson, ath, 5-11, 180, Merrillville, Merrillville, Ind.
Kahanu Kia, olb, 6-2, 220, Punahou, Honolulu, Hawaii
Prince Kollie, olb, 6-1, 210, David Crockett, Jonesborough, Tenn.
Jason Onye, wde, 6-5, 260, Bishop Hendricken, Warwick, R.I.
Ron Powlus III, pro, 6-3, 225, Penn, Mishawaka, Ind.
Philip Riley, cb, 6-0, 195, Bloomingdale, Valrico, Fla.
Gabriel Rubio, dt, 6-5.5, 290, Lutheran Of St Charles County, Saint Peters, Mo.
Will Schweitzer, olb, 6-4, 220, Los Gatos, Los Gatos, Calif.
Rocco Spindler, og, 6-4.5, 315, Clarkston, Clarkston, Mich.
Lorenzo Styles Jr., wr, 6-1, 185, Pickerington Central, Pickerington, Ohio
Jayden Thomas, wr, 6-1, 205, Pace Academy, Atlanta, Ga.
Chance Tucker, cb, 6-1, 180, Crespi, Encino, Calif.
Justin Walters, s, 6-2, 175, Bolingbrook, Bolingbrook, Ill.
Jayden Ballard, wr, 6-2, 175, Washington, Massillon, Ohio
Denzel Burke, ath, 6-0, 189, Saguaro, Scottsdale, Ariz.
Reid Carrico, ilb, 6-3, 225, Ironton, Ironton, Ohio
Ben Christman, og, 6-6, 299, Revere, Richfield, Ohio
Jantzen Dunn, s, 6-2, 178, South Warren, Bowling Green, Ky.
Emeka Egbuka, wr, 6-1, 190, Steilacoom, Steilacoom, Wash.
Mike Hall, dt, 6-3, 290, Streetsboro, Streetsboro, Ohio
Jordan Hancock, cb, 6-1, 170, North Gwinnett, Suwanee, Ga.
Marvin Harrison Jr., wr, 6-3, 190, St. Joseph’s Prep School, Philadelphia, Pa.
Sam Hart, te, 6-5, 225, Cherokee Trail, Aurora, Colo.
TreVeyon Henderson, rb, 5-11, 195, Hopewell, Hopewell, Va.
Donovan Jackson, og, 6-4, 308, Episcopal, Bellaire, Texas
Jakailin Johnson, cb, 6-1, 175, DeSmet, Saint Louis, Mo.
Jaylen Johnson, s, 6-1, 200, La Salle, Cincinnati, Ohio
Kyle McCord, pro, 6-3, 215, St. Joseph’s, Philadelphia, Pa.
Zen Michalski, ot, 6-6.5, 288, Floyd Central, Floyds Knobs, Ind.
Jesse Mirco, p, 6-3, 200, ProKick Australia, Australia
Evan Pryor, apb, 5-10, 190, William Amos Hough, Cornelius, N.C.
Jack Sawyer, sde, 6-5, 248, Pickerington North, Pickerington, Ohio
Andre Turrentine, s, 6-0, 175, Ensworth, Nashville, Tenn.
Tyleik Williams, dt, 6-3, 330, Unity Reed, Manassas, Va.
Billy Bowman, ath, 5-10, 175, Ryan, Denton, Texas
Savion Byrd, ot, 6-5, 295, Duncanville, Duncanville, Texas
Ethan Downs, wde, 6-4, 240, Weatherford, Weatherford, Okla.
Jalil Farooq, wr, 6-1, 200, Dr. Henry Wise, Upper Marlboro, Md.
Kelvin Gilliam, wde, 6-3, 250, Highland Springs, Highland Springs, Va.
Damond Harmon, cb, 6-1, 178, Highland Springs, Highland Springs, Va.
Cody Jackson, wr, 6-0, 175, Foster, Richmond, Texas
Latrell McCutchin, cb, 6-1, 176, LBJ, Austin, Texas
Cullen Montgomery, og, 6-5, 315, Episcopal, Bellaire, Texas
Jordan Mukes, s, 6-4, 192, Choctaw, Choctaw, Okla.
Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge, sde, 6-7, 240, Jefferson, Portland, Ore.
Clayton Smith, wde, 6-4, 220, Texas High, Texarkana, Texas
Danny Stutsman, olb, 6-2.5, 215, Foundation Academy, Winter Garden, Fla.
Caleb Williams, dual, 6-1, 210, Gonzaga College High School, Washington, District of Columbia
Mario Williams, wr, 5-10, 165, Plant City, Plant City, Fla.
Silas Barr, sde, 6-5, 250, Pottsboro, Pottsboro, Texas
De’kelvion Beamon, cb, 6-2, 185, Huntington, Shreveport, Louisiana
Jaden Bray, wr, 6-3, 190, Norman, Norman, Okla.
Raymond Gay, cb, 5-10, 175, Red Oak, Red Oak, Texas
Blaine Green, wr, 6-1.5, 204, Allen, Allen, Texas
Bryson Green, wr, 6-0.5, 203, Allen, Allen, Texas
Aden Kelley, dt, 6-3, 275, Thomas-Fay-Custer, Thomas, Okla.
Nick Martin, ath, 6-0, 195, Pleasant Grove, Texarkana, Texas
Jaden Nixon, rb, 5-10, 170, Lone Star, Frisco, Texas
Logan Nobles, ot, 6-6, 260, Jenks, Jenks, Okla.
Collin Oliver, ilb, 6-2, 220, Santa Fe, Edmond, Okla.
John Paul Richardson, wr, 6-0, 180, Ridge Point, Missouri City, Texas
Lyrik Rawls, s, 6-1, 180, Marshall, Marshall, Texas
Cam Smith, ath, 6-1, 165, Braswell, Denton, Texas
Kale Smith, cb, 6-1, 175, Midwest City, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Makale Smith, ath, 6-0, 165, Midwest City, Oklahoma City, Okla.
Donovan Stephens, olb, 6-1, 205, Del City, Oklahoma City, Okla.
Ty Williams, s, 6-1, 186, Muskogee, Muskogee, Okla.
Darren Barkins, cb, 6-0, 170, Mater Dei Catholic, Chula Vista, Calif.
Jeffrey Bassa, s, 6-3, 200, Kearns, Salt Lake City, Utah
Isaiah Brevard, wr, 6-4, 200, Southaven, Southaven, Miss.
Keith Brown, ilb, 6-1, 220, Lebanon, Lebanon, Ore.
Brandon Buckner, olb, 6-1, 234, Chandler, Chandler, Ariz.
Daymon David, s, 6-1, 178, Franklin, Reisterstown, Md.
Jaylin Davies, cb, 6-1, 165, Mater Dei, Santa Ana, Calif.
Avante Dickerson, cb, 6-0, 170, Westside, Omaha, Neb.
Terrance Ferguson, te, 6-5, 230, Heritage, Littleton, Colo.
Troy Franklin, wr, 6-2, 170, Menlo-Atherton, Menlo Park, Calif.
Jackson Light, oc, 6-3, 284, Corner Canyon, Draper, Utah
Moliki Matavao, te, 6-6, 240, Liberty, Henderson, Nev.
Seven McGee, apb, 5-8, 167, East, Rochester, N.Y.
Jabril McNeill, olb, 6-4, 225, Sanderson, Raleigh, N.C.
Jonah Miller, og, 6-6.5, 260, Sahuaro, Tucson, Ariz.
Kingsley Suamataia, ot, 6-5, 280, Orem, Orem, Utah
Ty Thompson, pro, 6-4, 215, Mesquite, Gilbert, Ariz.
Dont’e Thornton, wr, 6-4.5, 185, Mount Saint Joseph, Baltimore, Md.
Terrell Tilmon, wde, 6-4, 210, Mansfield Timberview, Arlington, Texas
Bram Walden, ot, 6-4, 270, Saguaro, Scottsdale, Ariz.
Keanu Williams, sde, 6-5, 290, Clovis, Clovis, Calif.
Jake Blair, qb, 6-3, 190, Camas, Camas, Wash.
Henry Buckles, og, 6-2, 285, Hood River Valley, Hood River, Ore.
J.T. Byrne, te, 6-6, 238, Carmel, Carmel, Calif.
Damir Collins, apb, 5-9, 185, Jefferson, Portland, Ore.
Omarion Fa’amoe, wde, 6-2, 255, West, Salt Lake City, Utah
Arnez Madison, cb, 6-2, 170, Manual Arts Senior, Los Angeles, Calif.
Easton Mascarenas, ilb, 6-0, 215, Mission Viejo, Mission Viejo, Calif.
Jake Parrella , olb, 6-4, 215, Lutheran West, Cleveland, Ohio.
Semisi Saluni, olb, 6-4, 252, Northgate, Concord, Calif.
Jimmy Valsin, wr, 6-3, 180, Bowie, Arlington, Texas
Sam Vidlak, pro, 6-2, 184, Hidden Valley, Grants Pass, Ore.
Nate Bruce, og, 6-4, 320, Harrisburg, Harrisburg, Pa.
Jamari Buddin, olb, 6-2, 215, Belleville, Belleville, Mich.
Liam Clifford, wr, 6-1, 195, St. Xavier, Cincinnati, Ohio
Jeffrey Davis Jr., cb, 6-0, 170, Kingswood-Oxford School, West Hartford, Conn.
Khalil Dinkins, te, 6-3, 220, North Allegheny, Wexford, Pa.
Kalen King, cb, 5-11, 170, Cass Technical, Detroit, Mich.
Kobe King, ilb, 6-0.5, 223, Cass Technical, Detroit, Mich.
Rodney McGraw, wde, 6-5, 255, Elkhart Central, Elkhart, Ind.
Jaylen Reed, s, 6-0, 190, Martin Luther King, Detroit, Mich.
Sander Sahaydak, k, 6-2, 160, Liberty, Bethlehem, Pa.
Landon Tengwall, ot, 6-6, 300, Good Counsel, Olney, Md.
Davon Townley, sde, 6-6, 220, North Senior, Minneapolis, Minn.
Christian Veilleux, pro, 6-3.5, 201, The Bullis School, Potomac, Md.
Harrison Wallace, wr, 6-1, 180, Pike Road, Pike Road, Ala.
Zakee Wheatley, s, 6-2, 180, Archbishop Spalding, Severn, Md.
Lonnie White Jr., wr, 6-2, 210, Malvern Prep, Malvern, Pa.
Myles Alston, ath, 6-2, 175, Ocean Lakes, Virginia Beach, Va.
Trey Andersen, ol, 6-6, 255, Lehi High school, Eagle Mountain, Utah
Khalil Anderson, cb, 5-11, 175, Riverwood, Atlanta, Ga.
Gavin Bartholomew, te, 6-5, 248, Blue Mountain, Schuylkill Haven, Pa.
Noah Biglow, cb, 6-0, 175, Armwood, Seffner, Fla.
Jaden Bradley, wr, 6-4, 190, DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Md.
Naquan Brown, wde, 6-2, 205, Ocean Lakes, Virginia Beach, Va.
Tamarion Crumpley, cb, 6-2, 180, Winton Woods, Cincinnati, Ohio
Elliot Donald, dt, 6-2, 250, Central Catholic, Pittsburgh, Pa.
Terrence Enos, ot, 6-5, 317, Cass Technical, Detroit, Mich.
Dorien Ford, dt, 6-4, 290, Baldwin, Pittsburgh, Pa.
Kyle Fugedi, ot, 6-6, 290, Franklin, Livonia, Mich.
Stephon Hall, s, 6-1.5, 180, Central Valley, Monaca, Pa.
Rodney Hammond, ath, 5-10, 170, B. T. Washington, Norfolk, Va.
Nahki Johnson, wde, 6-3, 225, West Mifflin Area, Homestead, Pa.
Preston Lavant, olb, 6-2, 200, Crisp County, Cordele, Ga.
Javon McIntyre, s, 6-1, 187, Imhotep Institute, Philadelphia, Pa.
Terrence Rankl, ot, 6-6, 280, Washington, Massillon, Ohio
Jake Renda, te, 6-5, 230, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Nate Yarnell, pro, 6-6, 200, Lake Travis, Austin, Texas
Jaelin Alstott-VanDeVanter, ot, 6-7, 260, Mooresville, Mooresville, Ind.
Drew Biber, wr, 6-5, 215, Cedarburg, Cedarburg, Wis.
Deion Burks, wr, 5-10.5, 175, Belleville, Belleville, Mich.
Brandon Calloway, cb, 6-2, 175, Griffin, Griffin, Ga.
Tristan Cox, ilb, 6-3, 235, Pulaski County, Somerset, Ky.
Ja’Quez Cross, ath, 5-10, 170, Fordyce, Fordyce, Ark.
Jah’von Grigsby, s, 5-10, 185, Scotlandville Magnet, Baton Rouge, La.
Marcus Mbow, ot, 6-6, 305, Wauwatosa East, Milwaukee, Wis.
Mahamane Moussa, ot, 6-5, 260, Pike, Indianapolis, Ind.
Zach Richards, og, 6-3, 296, Mooresville, Mooresville, Ind.
Rickey Smith, olb, 6-1, 195, Jones, Orlando, Fla.
Khordae Sydnor, sde, 6-4, 230, Iona Preparatory School, New York, N.Y.
Preston Terrell, wr, 6-3, 180, Brownsburg, Brownsburg, Ind.
