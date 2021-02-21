Trending:
Colorado 55, Washington 50

By The Associated Press
February 21, 2021 8:01 pm
COLORADO (10-9)

Tuitele 2-3 1-1 5, Finau 3-5 0-0 7, Formann 5-10 4-4 17, Hollingshed 3-10 6-8 12, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Whittaker 3-4 0-0 6, Knight 1-3 0-0 2, Kulinska 2-3 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-39 11-13 55

WASHINGTON (6-12)

Rooks 0-4 0-0 0, Van Dyke 7-13 0-0 16, Miller 0-6 0-0 0, Griggsby 0-5 0-0 0, Lowery 0-3 0-0 0, Rees 6-9 1-2 14, Finney 0-0 0-0 0, Lind 1-1 0-0 3, Sadler 6-9 4-4 17, Whitfield 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-51 5-6 50

Colorado 13 12 14 16 55
Washington 9 9 8 24 50

3-Point Goals_Colorado 6-14 (Finau 1-3, Formann 3-5, Hollingshed 0-3, Jones 0-1, Kulinska 2-2), Washington 5-25 (Rooks 0-4, Van Dyke 2-4, Miller 0-2, Griggsby 0-5, Lowery 0-2, Rees 1-4, Lind 1-1, Sadler 1-2, Whitfield 0-1). Assists_Colorado 7 (Formann 2), Washington 9 (Miller 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Colorado 22 (Formann 3-6), Washington 27 (Miller 3-8). Total Fouls_Colorado 11, Washington 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

