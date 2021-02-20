Colorado 61, Oregon St. 57

COLORADO (16-7)

Battey 3-4 4-6 10, Walton 1-4 4-4 6, Parquet 1-3 0-0 3, Wright 7-12 6-6 21, Schwartz 2-9 2-3 6, da Silva 2-5 1-1 5, Daniels 0-1 0-0 0, Horne 3-5 2-2 10, Barthelemy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-43 19-22 61.

OREGON ST. (11-11)

Alatishe 5-8 2-2 12, Silva 3-5 2-2 8, Lucas 1-9 2-2 5, Reichle 3-10 0-1 7, Thompson 6-17 3-4 18, Hunt 1-4 0-0 3, Andela 2-4 0-1 4, Calloo 0-1 0-0 0, Franklin 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 9-12 57.

Halftime_Colorado 35-29. 3-Point Goals_Colorado 4-18 (Horne 2-3, Parquet 1-2, Wright 1-3, Daniels 0-1, Walton 0-2, da Silva 0-2, Schwartz 0-5), Oregon St. 6-22 (Thompson 3-7, Hunt 1-3, Reichle 1-5, Lucas 1-6, Calloo 0-1). Rebounds_Colorado 32 (Battey, Walton, Schwartz 6), Oregon St. 29 (Alatishe 10). Assists_Colorado 8 (Wright 3), Oregon St. 14 (Thompson 7). Total Fouls_Colorado 16, Oregon St. 17.

