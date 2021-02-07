On Air: Business of Government Hour
Colorado 67, California 52

By The Associated Press
February 7, 2021 6:49 pm
COLORADO (7-9)

Tuitele 6-7 0-0 13, Finau 3-5 0-0 8, Formann 9-12 1-2 25, Hollingshed 4-12 0-0 10, Jones 2-7 1-4 5, Jank 1-2 0-0 2, Singer 0-0 0-0 0, Whittaker 1-5 0-0 2, Blacksten 1-5 0-0 2, Kulinska 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, LaFontaine 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-59 2-6 67

CALIFORNIA (0-13)

Lutje Schipholt 2-3 0-1 4, Onyiah 6-9 0-1 12, Daniels 3-7 5-8 11, Mastrov 1-8 0-0 3, McIntosh 6-11 0-0 13, Samb 0-2 0-0 0, Muca 0-1 0-0 0, Olson 1-5 0-0 3, Richey 2-4 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-50 5-10 52

Colorado 22 23 14 8 67
California 14 9 15 14 52

3-Point Goals_Colorado 11-20 (Tuitele 1-1, Finau 2-3, Formann 6-8, Hollingshed 2-4, Jones 0-1, Whittaker 0-1, Blacksten 0-2), California 5-16 (Daniels 0-2, Mastrov 1-5, McIntosh 1-2, Muca 0-1, Olson 1-2, Richey 2-4). Assists_Colorado 17 (Hollingshed 5), California 11 (McIntosh 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Colorado 38 (Tuitele 3-6), California 29 (Team 3-6). Total Fouls_Colorado 10, California 9. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

