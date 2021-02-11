Trending:
Colorado 69, Stanford 51

By The Associated Press
February 11, 2021 8:55 pm
COLORADO (16-5)

Battey 4-8 0-0 8, Walton 2-3 0-0 5, Parquet 3-4 2-2 10, Wright 7-17 0-0 14, Schwartz 3-7 2-2 9, Horne 4-8 0-0 9, Daniels 2-4 0-0 6, T.da Silva 3-5 1-2 8, Barthelemy 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 5-6 69.

STANFORD (12-8)

Delaire 2-8 2-2 6, Jones 2-3 2-2 8, Kisunas 0-0 0-0 0, O.da Silva 8-17 6-7 22, O’Connell 1-5 0-0 2, Williams 3-8 0-0 7, Wills 2-4 0-0 4, Keefe 0-0 0-0 0, Murrell 1-3 0-0 2, Taitz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-48 10-11 51.

Halftime_Colorado 34-23. 3-Point Goals_Colorado 8-19 (Parquet 2-3, Daniels 2-4, Walton 1-1, T.da Silva 1-2, Horne 1-3, Schwartz 1-4, Wright 0-2), Stanford 3-15 (Jones 2-3, Williams 1-5, Delaire 0-1, O’Connell 0-1, Murrell 0-2, O.da Silva 0-3). Rebounds_Colorado 32 (Wright 9), Stanford 23 (O.da Silva 6). Assists_Colorado 14 (Wright 9), Stanford 8 (O’Connell 3). Total Fouls_Colorado 14, Stanford 9.

