Colorado looks to sweep Stanford

Colorado (15-5, 10-4) vs. Stanford (12-7, 8-5)

Maples Pavilion, Stanford, California; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado goes for the season sweep over Stanford after winning the previous matchup in Boulder. The teams last met on Jan. 16, when the Buffaloes outshot Stanford from the field 41.2 percent to 36.7 percent and had five fewer turnovers on their way to the 13-point victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: Stanford’s Oscar da Silva, Ziaire Williams and Michael O’Connell have collectively scored 47 percent of the team’s points this season, including 42 percent of all Cardinal scoring over the last five games.MIGHTY MCKINLEY: McKinley Wright IV has connected on 31 percent of the 58 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 11 over his last three games. He’s also converted 82.7 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Stanford is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 64 points or fewer. The Cardinal are 6-7 when opponents score more than 64 points.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Buffaloes have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cardinal. Stanford has an assist on 33 of 81 field goals (40.7 percent) over its previous three contests while Colorado has assists on 50 of 86 field goals (58.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Stanford is ranked second in the Pac-12 with an average of 70.6 possessions per game.

