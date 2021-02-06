Colorado St. 68, Wyoming 59

COLORADO ST. (14-4)
Moors 2-3 0-0 4, Thistlewood 2-4 0-3 4, Moore 3-7 2-2 9, Stevens 4-12 5-6 14, Roddy 5-7 5-6 15, Tonje 4-5 1-2 10, Thomas 2-3 4-4 8, Byrd 1-4 2-2 4, Rivera 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-45 19-25 68.
WYOMING (10-9)
Ike 6-11 1-3 13, Dusell 2-8 0-0 5, Maldonado 3-8 3-4 9, Marble 2-5 1-2 6, Williams 4-12 0-1 8, Jeffries 3-7 4-4 13, Thompson 1-3 0-0 3, Oden 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 21-54 11-16 59.
Halftime_Colorado St. 39-29. 3-Point Goals_Colorado St. 3-17 (Tonje 1-2, Moore 1-3, Stevens 1-4, Moors 0-1, Roddy 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Thistlewood 0-2, Byrd 0-3), Wyoming 6-26 (Jeffries 3-7, Thompson 1-2, Marble 1-4, Dusell 1-7, Maldonado 0-2, Williams 0-4). Fouled Out_Williams. Rebounds_Colorado St. 35 (Roddy 11), Wyoming 23 (Ike 9). Assists_Colorado St. 7 (Byrd 2), Wyoming 9 (Williams 4). Total Fouls_Colorado St. 16, Wyoming 19. A_2,000 (15,028).
