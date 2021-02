Conference Tournament Glances

By The Associated Press

Times EST (through March 13) Times EDT (March 14) America East Conference First Round Saturday, February 27

Stony Brook vs. UMass Lowell, 1 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 2 p.m.

NJIT vs. Albany (NY), 5 p.m.

Quarterfinals Sunday, February 28

Stony Brook-UMass Lowell winner at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Binghamton-Hartford winner vs. NJIT-Albany (NY) winner, 3 p.m.

Semifinals Saturday, March 6

No. 4 seed at No. 1 seed, 2 p.m.

No. 3 seed at No. 2 seed, 4 p.m.

Championship Saturday, March 14

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

<

Big South Conference First Round Saturday, Feb. 27

Presbyterian at Hampton, 2 p.m.

SC-Upstate at High Point, 4p.m.

Quarterfinals Monday, March 1

SC-Upstate-High Point winner at Winthrop, 6 p.m.

Presbyterian-Hampton winner at Radford, 6 p.m.

Longwood at No. 4 seed, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at No. 3 seed, 7 p.m.

Semifinals Thursday, March 4

Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner. 7 p.m.

Championship At Higher-Seeded Team Sunday, March 7

semifinal winners, Noon

<

Horizon League First Round Thursday, Feb. 25

Detroit Mercy 83, Robert Morris 73

Youngstown St. 74, UIC 58

Fort Wayne 89, Green Bay 84, 2OT

Milwaukee 84, IUPUI 72

Quarterfinals Tuesday, March 2

Fort Wayne at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Northern Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Oakland, 7:30 p.m.

At Indiana Farmers Coliseum Indianapolis Semifinals Semifinals Monday, March 8

Highest remaining seed vs. lowest remaining seed, 6:30 p.m.

Second highest remaining seed vs second lowest remaining seed, 9:30 p.m.

Championship Tuesday, March 9

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.