Cornwall scores 22 to lead Gardner-Webb over Radford 77-49

By The Associated Press
February 18, 2021 8:41 pm
RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Jaheam Cornwall had 22 points as Gardner-Webb routed Radford 77-49 on Thursday night.

Jordan Sears had 16 points for Gardner-Webb (10-14, 9-10 Big South Conference). Anthony Selden added 14 points. Jamaine Mann had six rebounds.

Quinton Morton-Robertson had 13 points for the Highlanders (13-11, 12-6), who have now lost four games in a row. Dravon Mangum added 10 points.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Highlanders this season. Gardner-Webb defeated Radford 69-57 on Wednesday.

