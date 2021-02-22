Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Crosby scores 21 to lift Alcorn St. over Alabama A&M 65-52

By The Associated Press
February 22, 2021 11:53 pm
< a min read
      

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Troymain Crosby had 21 points as Alcorn State defeated Alabama A&M 65-52 on Monday night.

David Pierce III had 13 points for Alcorn State (5-9, 5-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Oddyst Walker added 13 points and six rebounds. Kurk Lee had 10 points and seven assists.

Jalen Johnson had 25 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-4, 4-4).

___

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Analytics in a Day - Simpson Associates...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service cares for first-ever cloned American endangered species