Crosby scores 23 as Alcorn State beats Alabama State 68-59

By The Associated Press
February 24, 2021 11:15 pm
LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Troymain Crosby scores 23 points to help Alcorn State beat Alabama State 68-59 on Wednesday night.

Alcorn State (6-9, 6-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference) has won three in a row.

Kenny Strawbridge led Alabama State (4-10, 4-10) with 14 points and LaTrell Tate scored 13.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

