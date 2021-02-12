Trending:
CS Bakersfield 76, UC San Diego 71

By The Associated Press
February 12, 2021 9:26 pm
UC SAN DIEGO (4-6)

Baxter 1-4 0-0 3, Hadley 5-9 0-0 12, Howell 1-7 0-0 2, Killingsworth 4-7 0-0 11, Pope 7-9 0-0 18, Rocak 6-12 7-8 20, Roquemore 1-4 0-0 2, Rasheed 1-1 0-0 3, Gray 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 7-8 71.

CS BAKERSFIELD (13-7)

Moore 7-11 2-2 18, Stith 2-3 0-0 4, Perry 2-5 0-1 4, Edler-Davis 1-8 3-4 5, McCall 7-10 0-2 14, Williams 9-10 1-3 24, Buckingham 1-6 0-0 2, Smith 1-1 0-0 2, Henson 0-4 0-0 0, Easter 1-3 0-0 3, Somerville 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-61 6-12 76.

Halftime_CS Bakersfield 39-25. 3-Point Goals_UC San Diego 12-32 (Pope 4-6, Killingsworth 3-6, Hadley 2-6, Rasheed 1-1, Rocak 1-3, Baxter 1-4, Gray 0-1, Roquemore 0-2, Howell 0-3), CS Bakersfield 8-26 (Williams 5-6, Moore 2-3, Easter 1-3, Buckingham 0-4, Henson 0-4, Edler-Davis 0-6). Rebounds_UC San Diego 25 (Rocak 12), CS Bakersfield 32 (McCall 8). Assists_UC San Diego 16 (Howell 6), CS Bakersfield 19 (Moore, Perry 5). Total Fouls_UC San Diego 16, CS Bakersfield 14.

