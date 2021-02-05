Trending:
CS Northridge 80, UC Davis 77

By The Associated Press
February 5, 2021 10:04 pm
UC DAVIS (3-6)

Anigwe 3-5 1-1 7, Koehler 2-5 1-2 6, Ba 1-6 0-0 3, Manjon 6-9 7-7 19, Pepper 4-10 0-0 8, Fuller 7-11 15-17 30, Shaw 1-2 2-2 4, Pehka 0-0 0-1 0, McGill 0-0 0-0 0, Murphy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-48 26-30 77.

CS NORTHRIDGE (7-7)

Artest 3-4 0-0 6, Brookins 0-3 0-0 0, Brown 4-5 4-5 15, Starks 4-13 9-11 18, Harrick 0-0 0-0 0, Hendrix 4-5 4-8 14, Merkviladze 3-7 0-0 6, Okereke 1-3 2-2 4, Ndumanya 4-5 3-7 11, Wright 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 25-49 22-33 80.

Halftime_CS Northridge 36-32. 3-Point Goals_UC Davis 3-16 (Koehler 1-3, Fuller 1-4, Ba 1-6, Manjon 0-1, Pepper 0-2), CS Northridge 8-18 (Brown 3-3, Hendrix 2-3, Wright 2-4, Starks 1-4, Brookins 0-1, Merkviladze 0-3). Fouled Out_Anigwe, Okereke. Rebounds_UC Davis 30 (Anigwe, Koehler, Fuller 6), CS Northridge 20 (Okereke 4). Assists_UC Davis 6 (Manjon 3), CS Northridge 14 (Brown 6). Total Fouls_UC Davis 25, CS Northridge 26.

