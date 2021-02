CS Northridge 88, Hawaii 80, OT

By The Associated Press

HAWAII (8-8)

Jardine 7-12 4-6 22, Jean-Marie 2-8 1-2 5, Bayles 5-11 4-4 15, N.Coleman 5-13 1-2 15, Madut 4-10 0-0 11, Hemsley 1-5 0-0 2, Colina 3-5 0-0 6, Riley 0-3 1-2 1, McClanahan 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 28-69 11-16 80.

CS NORTHRIDGE (8-9)

Merkviladze 5-14 3-4 16, Brown 8-12 0-1 18, Starks 11-24 3-5 28, Wright 1-5 0-0 3, Harrick 1-8 0-0 3, Anderson 4-6 5-6 16, Okereke 2-3 0-0 4, Ndumanya 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-72 11-16 88.

Halftime_Hawaii 39-32. 3-Point Goals_Hawaii 13-29 (N.Coleman 4-7, Jardine 4-7, Madut 3-7, McClanahan 1-2, Bayles 1-5, Riley 0-1), CS Northridge 13-32 (Anderson 3-4, Merkviladze 3-5, Starks 3-8, Brown 2-6, Wright 1-4, Harrick 1-5). Rebounds_Hawaii 37 (Jardine 9), CS Northridge 41 (Brown 16). Assists_Hawaii 15 (Bayles 6), CS Northridge 14 (Brown 10). Total Fouls_Hawaii 15, CS Northridge 10.

