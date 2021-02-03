CSU looks to end streak vs Longwood

Longwood (6-14, 5-9) vs. Charleston Southern (1-15, 0-12)

Buccaneer Fieldhouse, Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood looks to extend Charleston Southern’s conference losing streak to 14 games. Charleston Southern’s last Big South win came against the Presbyterian Blue Hose 81-64 on March 3, 2020. Longwood fell 66-54 at Presbyterian in its last outing.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Charleston Southern’s Ja’Quavian Florence, Emorie Knox and Melvin Edwards Jr. have combined to account for 33 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 38 percent of all Buccaneers points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JUSTIN: Justin Hill has connected on 28.3 percent of the 53 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 12 over his last five games. He’s also converted 70.7 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 70: Longwood is 0-8 when it allows at least 70 points and 6-6 when it holds opponents to less than 70.

COLD SPELL: Charleston Southern has lost its last six home games, scoring an average of 63.3 points while giving up 74.5.

BALL SECURITY: Charleston Southern’s offense has turned the ball over 16.9 times per game this season, but is averaging 13.6 turnovers over its last five games and 12 over its last three.

