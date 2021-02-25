CSUN, CSUB meet in conference play

Cal State Northridge (8-9, 4-6) vs. Cal State Bakersfield (14-9, 10-6)

Icardo Center, Bakersfield, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Northridge pays visit to Cal State Bakersfield in a Big West matchup. Each team last saw action on Saturday. Cal State Northridge needed overtime to beat Hawaii by eight points at home, while Cal State Bakersfield is coming off of a 63-44 road loss against UC Santa Barbara.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Cal State Northridge has benefited heavily from its freshmen. TJ Starks, Darius Brown II, Alex Merkviladze and Amound Anderson have combined to account for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 80 percent of all Matadors points over the team’s last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Starks has made or assisted on 46 percent of all Cal State Northridge field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 30 field goals and seven assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Roadrunners are 5-0 when they block at least five opposing shots and 9-9 when they fall shy of that mark. The Matadors are 5-0 when at least four of their players score in double-figures and 3-9 on the year otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Cal State Bakersfield has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 74.7 points while giving up 64.7.

SECOND CHANCES: Cal State Bakersfield has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 39.5 percent this year. That rate is ranked third in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Cal State Northridge stands at just 25.1 percent (ranked 258th).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

