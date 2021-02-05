Cubs claim INF Alcántara off waivers from Tigers

CHICAGO (AP) — Infielder Sergio Alcántara was claimed off waivers by the Chicago Cubs from the Detroit Tigers on Friday.

The 24-year-old debuted with Detroit last season and appeared in 10 games. He hit .143 (3 for 21) with a home run, and saw time at second and third base. The Tigers designated him for assignment last week..

