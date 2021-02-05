Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Cuffee carries Liberty past Lancaster Bible College 90-49

By The Associated Press
February 5, 2021 8:54 pm
< a min read
      

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Elijah Cuffee scored 19 points and Blake Preston had 17 points and nine rebounds as Liberty rolled past Lancaster Bible College 90-49 on Friday night.

Cuffee was 7 of 10 from the field as the Flames (15-5) shot 53.8%.

Jordan Shewbridge had 14 points for the Chargers.

___

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|9 Geodesign Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Kathleen Hicks, first woman to serve as Deputy Secretary of Defense, arrives at Pentagon