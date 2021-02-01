On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Cunane leads No. 4 NC State past No. 1 Louisville 74-60

By The Associated Press
February 1, 2021 11:06 pm
1 min read
      

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Elissa Cunane scored 16 points in her first game in nearly a month because of COVID-19 protocols, and No. 4 North Carolina State beat the nation’s top-ranked team on its home floor for the second time this season, topping No. 1 Louisville 74-60 on Monday night.

Jakia Brown-Turner and Jada Boyd also scored 16 points apiece and Raina Perez added 15 for the Wolfpack (12-1, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who used a stifling defense to hand the Cardinals (16-1, 9-1) their first loss of the season. N.C. State beat then-No. 1 South Carolina 54-46 on Dec. 3.

Dana Evans scored 29 points for the Cardinals, but no other Louisville player scored in double figures.

Cunane, the All-American junior center, made 7 of 9 shots and grabbed six rebounds. She had missed the Wolfpack’s previous two games, including a loss to Virginia Tech on Thursday, after N.C. State returned from a three-week pause because of COVID-19.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

NO. 22 NORTHWESTERN 69, NO. 11 OHIO STATE 57

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Veronica Burton had 20 points, a career-high 15 rebounds and nine assists to lead Northwestern past Ohio State.

Lindsey Pulliam had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (10-3, 8-3 Big Ten), who got their first win over a ranked team this season.

Dorka Juhasz scored 11 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for the Buckeyes (10-2, 6-2), who had won three straight, all over ranked teams.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|8 Salesforce Fundamentals for Nonprofits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

MacDill Air Force Base welcomed NFL reps to take a look at aircraft from Sunday’s Super Bowl flyover