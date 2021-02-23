Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Daniels leads Prairie View past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 72-56

By The Associated Press
February 23, 2021 9:33 pm
< a min read
      

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Jawaun Daniels had a career-high 26 points plus 14 rebounds as Prairie View won its eighth straight game, topping Arkansas-Pine Bluff 72-56 on Tuesday night.

Daniels shot 11 for 14 from the floor.

Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. had 13 points for Prairie View (9-4, 8-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Lenell Henry added 10 points and three blocks, and Cam Mack had seven points, 11 assists and six steals.

Prairie View posted a season-high 23 assists.

Nicholas Jones had 11 points for the Golden Lions (3-18, 2-10), who have now lost 10 games in a row. Markedric Bell added 10 points and nine rebounds, and Shaun Doss Jr. had seven rebounds.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Golden Lions for the season. Prairie View defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 73-56 on Jan. 25.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|22 Esri Federal GIS Conference
2|22 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
2|23 Implement and Manage Storage in Azure
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Postal Service unveils look at next generation of delivery vehicles