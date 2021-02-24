Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Davenport leads Cincinnati over Tulsa on late basket

By The Associated Press
February 24, 2021 11:55 pm
< a min read
      

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Jeremiah Davenport made a layup with 12.6 seconds left to lift Cincinnati to a 70-69 win over Tulsa on Wednesday night.

On the next possession for the Golden Hurricane, Darien Jackson missed a layup, allowing the Bearcats to hold on for the victory.

Keith Williams had 24 points to lead the Bearcats.

Jeremiah Davenport had 14 points and seven rebounds for Cincinnati (8-8, 6-5 American Athletic Conference). David DeJulius added eight rebounds.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Elijah Joiner tied a career high with 22 points and had six rebounds for the Golden Hurricane (10-10, 7-8). Brandon Rachal added 14 points and 12 rebounds. Austin Richie had 10 points.

The Bearcats leveled the season series against the Golden Hurricane. Tulsa defeated Cincinnati 70-66 on Jan. 2.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Analytics in a Day - Simpson Associates...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service cares for first-ever cloned American endangered species