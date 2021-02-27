Davidson 65, VCU 57

VCU (17-6)
Stockard 1-5 0-0 2, Ward 3-7 4-5 10, Watkins 4-16 5-7 14, Williams 4-8 0-0 11, Baldwin 1-6 4-4 6, Douglas 3-5 0-0 6, Banks 3-4 1-2 7, Brown-Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Medley-Bacon 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 19-52 15-20 57.
DAVIDSON (12-7)
Brajkovic 7-9 1-1 15, B.Jones 1-3 0-0 3, Collins 1-1 0-0 3, Grady 5-13 2-2 13, Lee 3-8 2-2 10, Mennenga 4-8 0-1 9, M.Jones 2-5 2-2 7, Boachie-Yiadom 0-0 0-0 0, Huffman 2-4 1-3 5. Totals 25-51 8-11 65.
Halftime_Davidson 29-27. 3-Point Goals_VCU 4-19 (Williams 3-6, Watkins 1-8, Ward 0-1, Baldwin 0-4), Davidson 7-24 (Lee 2-5, Collins 1-1, B.Jones 1-2, M.Jones 1-4, Mennenga 1-4, Grady 1-6, Brajkovic 0-2). Fouled Out_Collins. Rebounds_VCU 33 (Ward, Watkins 10), Davidson 22 (Lee 5). Assists_VCU 7 (Williams 3), Davidson 13 (Grady, Boachie-Yiadom 3). Total Fouls_VCU 16, Davidson 16.
