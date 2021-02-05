On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Davis carries Detroit over Purdue Fort Wayne 82-72

By The Associated Press
February 5, 2021 9:33 pm
DETROIT (AP) — Antoine Davis matched his season high with 30 points as Detroit got past Purdue Fort Wayne 82-72 on Friday night.

Davis hit 8 of 11 3-pointers.

Bul Kuol scored a career-high 29 points for Detroit (7-8, 6-5), which won its fourth straight game. Chris Brandon added eight rebounds. Marquell Fraser had seven assists.

Demetric Horton had 17 points for the Mastodons (6-10, 5-10 Horizon League), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Jalon Pipkins added 17 points. Jarred Godfrey had 11 points and nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

