Dayton 74, George Mason 65

By The Associated Press
February 5, 2021 8:57 pm
GEORGE MASON (8-7)

Oduro 5-11 1-2 11, A.Wilson 3-11 3-3 9, Greene 5-11 0-0 14, Kolek 5-16 0-0 13, Miller 5-11 3-4 14, X.Johnson 1-4 0-0 2, Polite 0-3 0-0 0, Haidara 1-2 0-0 2, Hartwell 0-0 0-0 0, O.Frazier 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-69 7-9 65.

DAYTON (11-5)

Amzil 4-9 0-0 10, Tshimanga 4-8 0-0 8, Crutcher 7-13 5-6 21, Watson 7-15 1-3 20, Weaver 5-7 0-0 13, Nwokeji 0-0 0-1 0, Blakney 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 28-54 6-10 74.

Halftime_Dayton 36-32. 3-Point Goals_George Mason 8-30 (Greene 4-8, Kolek 3-11, Miller 1-5, Haidara 0-1, A.Wilson 0-2, Polite 0-3), Dayton 12-23 (Watson 5-10, Weaver 3-3, Amzil 2-3, Crutcher 2-5, Blakney 0-1, Tshimanga 0-1). Rebounds_George Mason 31 (A.Wilson 9), Dayton 35 (Tshimanga 14). Assists_George Mason 11 (Kolek 3), Dayton 18 (Crutcher 7). Total Fouls_George Mason 12, Dayton 9.

