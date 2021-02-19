Trending:
Dayton 76, Saint Louis 53

By The Associated Press
February 19, 2021 9:19 pm
SAINT LOUIS (11-4)

French 3-5 0-1 6, Goodwin 3-16 0-2 7, Jimerson 2-7 1-2 5, Thatch 0-3 0-0 0, Perkins 2-14 2-2 7, Collins 1-4 0-0 3, Hargrove 3-9 0-0 8, Jacobs 2-6 0-0 5, Linssen 2-2 2-2 6, Bell 0-1 0-0 0, Strickland 0-2 1-2 1, Russell 1-1 2-2 5. Totals 19-70 8-13 53.

DAYTON (12-7)

Nwokeji 3-4 1-2 7, Tshimanga 3-7 2-4 8, Chatman 3-6 1-2 9, Crutcher 4-13 10-11 19, Watson 6-11 0-0 14, Amzil 3-4 2-2 10, Weaver 2-2 2-2 7, Blakney 1-1 0-0 2, Brea 0-1 0-0 0, Greer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-50 18-23 76.

Halftime_Dayton 43-23. 3-Point Goals_Saint Louis 7-31 (Hargrove 2-6, Russell 1-1, Collins 1-3, Jacobs 1-3, Goodwin 1-5, Perkins 1-7, Thatch 0-1, Jimerson 0-5), Dayton 8-22 (Amzil 2-3, Chatman 2-4, Watson 2-7, Weaver 1-1, Crutcher 1-6, Brea 0-1). Rebounds_Saint Louis 43 (Goodwin 8), Dayton 37 (Tshimanga 8). Assists_Saint Louis 13 (Collins 4), Dayton 17 (Crutcher 6). Total Fouls_Saint Louis 19, Dayton 14.

