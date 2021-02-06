Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Deans scores 30, No. 21 W. Virginia women beat Texas 81-75

By The Associated Press
February 6, 2021 10:36 pm
1 min read
      

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Kirsten Deans scored a career-high 30 points on 12-of-19 shooting, Kysre Gondrezick added 20 points, and No. 21 West Virginia beat Texas 81-75 on Saturday night for the Mountaineers’ 10th win in a row.

Esmery Martinez had 12 points and 13 rebounds — her 10th double-double of the season — and Kari Niblack scored 10 points for West Virginia (15-2, 9-2 Big 12).

Lauren Ebo made a jumper that trimmed the Longhorns’ deficit to 74-72 with 2:47 to play but about 30 seconds later they were called for a 5-second violation on an inbounds play. Deans answered with a jumper and then, after the West Virginia defense got a stop, Martinez made a layup to make it a six-point lead with 1:23 to go.

The Longhorns twice pulled within a point in the fourth quarter on Saturday but, each time, Gondrezick responded. Kyra Lambert converted a three-point play to make it 67-66 with 6:48 remaining before Gondrezick hit a 3-pointer just eight seconds later. Allen-Taylor made a 3 with 4:54 to play but Gondrezick hit two free throws to make it 72-69 and Texas shot 1 of 8 from the field thereon.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Niblack and Deans each had two of West Virginia’s four blocks, all in the final 6:04.

Charli Collier led Texas (13-5, 7-4) with 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting. Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 15 and Ebo finished with 12 points and eight rebounds.

West Virginia completed a sweep of its season series with the Longhorns. Texas lost 92-58 — its worst loss in a Big 12 game since 2013 — when the teams faced off in Morgantown on Jan. 9.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|12 Form 1099-MISC 1099-NEC Compliance: How...
2|14 Journey To The Center Of The SOC
2|15 AWS Technical Essentials Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Postal Service honors nuclear physicist Chien-Shiung Wu with Commemorative Forever Stamp