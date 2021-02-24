Trending:
Debinha, Julia score and Brazil downs Canada 2-0

By The Associated Press
February 24, 2021 6:22 pm
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Debinha scored early and Brazil went on to defeat Canada 2-0 in the SheBelieves Cup on Wednesday.

Debinha, who plays for the North Carolina Courage, knocked in a shot that rebounded off the post in the 15th minute. It was Debinha’s second goal of the tournament. Julia made it 2-0 in the 39th.

The Brazilians defeated Argentina 4-1 in the opening match of the tournament before falling 2-0 to the United States.

Canada, playing its first games under coach Bev Priestman, fell to the United States 1-0 in the opener but defeated Argentina in the second match.

The Canadians lost goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan to an injury in the opening minutes of their first game. The team went into the tournament without several other key players because of injuries, including all-time leading international goal scorer Christine Sinclair.

The round-robin tournament concludes Wednesday night with the United States’ match against Argentina. With a win or a draw, the United States will claim the title.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

