Delaware St. 75, St. Mary’s College of Maryland 58

By The Associated Press
February 21, 2021 3:13 pm
ST. MARY’S COLLEGE OF MARYLAND (0-3)

Grant 3-6 1-4 7, Scott 1-4 2-2 4, Henry 2-13 2-2 6, Lewis 2-7 1-2 7, Alexander 7-14 0-1 16, Crawford 3-5 1-2 8, Rucker 1-8 0-0 3, Callaway 3-10 0-0 7, Eisentraut 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-67 7-13 58.

DELAWARE ST. (2-12)

Bennett 2-4 3-7 7, Kent 8-13 3-4 19, Carter 3-10 7-8 14, Stansbury 3-5 3-5 10, Wiley 6-11 0-0 16, Fragala 1-7 0-0 3, Peek-Green 1-4 0-0 2, Baucum 1-4 0-0 2, Clark 0-3 0-0 0, Lucas 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 1-2 0-0 2, Sodom 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-65 16-24 75.

Halftime_Delaware St. 41-33. 3-Point Goals_St. Mary’s College of Maryland 7-21 (Alexander 2-3, Lewis 2-5, Crawford 1-2, Rucker 1-4, Callaway 1-5, Henry 0-2), Delaware St. 7-29 (Wiley 4-8, Stansbury 1-2, Carter 1-4, Fragala 1-5, Baucum 0-2, Bennett 0-2, Peek-Green 0-2, Kent 0-4). Fouled Out_Grant. Rebounds_St. Mary’s College of Maryland 36 (Rucker 10), Delaware St. 47 (Bennett, Kent 11). Assists_St. Mary’s College of Maryland 5 (Lewis 2), Delaware St. 12 (Wiley 5). Total Fouls_St. Mary’s College of Maryland 20, Delaware St. 14.

