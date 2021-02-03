Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Delaware State defeats Lancaster Bible College 81-80

By The Associated Press
February 3, 2021 7:54 pm
< a min read
      

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Myles Carter had a season-high 21 points as Delaware State ended its season-opening 11-game losing streak, edging past Lancaster Bible College 81-80 on Wednesday.

Delaware State trailed 80-73 with 2:45 left, but closed on an 8-0 run — with six straight points from Carter.

Pinky Wiley had 17 points and Zach Kent added 11 for Delaware State (1-11). The Hornets forced a season-high 20 turnovers.

Jordan Shewbridge had 20 points and six rebounds for the Chargers. Andrew Zentner added 13 points and 13 rebounds, and Grant Sareyka had 12 points.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|8 Salesforce Fundamentals for Nonprofits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force Global Strike Command bombers perform the Super Bowl LV flyover