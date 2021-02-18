Denver, Kansas City meet in conference play

Denver (2-15, 1-9) vs. Kansas City (9-10, 5-5)

Swinney Recreation Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Summit League foes meet as Denver battles Kansas City. Each team last saw action on Saturday. Kansas City won at home over Nebraska Omaha 55-47, while Denver came up short in an 82-75 game at Western Illinois.

STEPPING UP: Kansas City’s Brandon McKissic has averaged 17.7 points while Josiah Allick has put up 14.8 points and 6.4 rebounds. For the Pioneers, Jase Townsend has averaged 19.8 points and 4.2 rebounds while Sam Hines Jr. has put up 10.3 points and 6.1 rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Roos have allowed only 59.2 points per game across 10 conference games, an improvement from the 69.8 per game they allowed to non-conference foes.TERRIFIC TOWNSEND: Townsend has connected on 33.7 percent of the 92 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 24 over the last three games. He’s also converted 89.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Denver has dropped its last seven road games, scoring 61.7 points and allowing 80.9 points during those contests. Kansas City is on a three-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 55.3 points while giving up 48.7.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Pioneers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Roos. Kansas City has an assist on 34 of 60 field goals (56.7 percent) over its past three games while Denver has assists on 50 of 81 field goals (61.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Kansas City defense has allowed only 60.6 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Roos ninth among Division I teams. The Denver offense has averaged 69.9 points through 17 games (ranked 205th, nationally).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

