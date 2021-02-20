DePaul 88, St. John’s 83

DEPAUL (4-10)

Hall 5-9 0-0 11, Paulicap 4-4 1-1 9, Weems 3-5 2-2 8, Elvis 0-1 0-0 0, Salnave 3-5 4-4 11, C.Moore 8-13 6-6 24, Jones 4-8 1-2 9, Lopez 5-7 0-1 10, Ongenda 2-2 2-6 6. Totals 34-54 16-22 88.

ST. JOHN’S (14-9)

Roberts 0-1 0-0 0, Alexander 2-9 0-0 5, Dunn 1-10 4-5 7, Champagnie 9-22 6-6 29, Cole 3-6 2-2 10, I.Moore 4-6 7-8 16, Addae-Wusu 4-13 4-4 13, Earlington 0-3 0-0 0, G.Williams 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 24-71 23-25 83.

Halftime_DePaul 41-40. 3-Point Goals_DePaul 4-8 (C.Moore 2-3, Hall 1-1, Salnave 1-1, Weems 0-1, Jones 0-2), St. John’s 12-33 (Champagnie 5-12, Cole 2-5, G.Williams 1-1, I.Moore 1-2, Alexander 1-3, Dunn 1-3, Addae-Wusu 1-6, Earlington 0-1). Fouled Out_Paulicap. Rebounds_DePaul 35 (Paulicap 9), St. John’s 29 (Champagnie 7). Assists_DePaul 14 (C.Moore 8), St. John’s 16 (Alexander, Dunn 5). Total Fouls_DePaul 25, St. John’s 20.

