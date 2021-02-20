Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

DePaul 88, St. John’s 83

By The Associated Press
February 20, 2021 10:15 pm
< a min read
      

DEPAUL (4-10)

Hall 5-9 0-0 11, Paulicap 4-4 1-1 9, Weems 3-5 2-2 8, Elvis 0-1 0-0 0, Salnave 3-5 4-4 11, C.Moore 8-13 6-6 24, Jones 4-8 1-2 9, Lopez 5-7 0-1 10, Ongenda 2-2 2-6 6. Totals 34-54 16-22 88.

ST. JOHN’S (14-9)

Roberts 0-1 0-0 0, Alexander 2-9 0-0 5, Dunn 1-10 4-5 7, Champagnie 9-22 6-6 29, Cole 3-6 2-2 10, I.Moore 4-6 7-8 16, Addae-Wusu 4-13 4-4 13, Earlington 0-3 0-0 0, G.Williams 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 24-71 23-25 83.

Halftime_DePaul 41-40. 3-Point Goals_DePaul 4-8 (C.Moore 2-3, Hall 1-1, Salnave 1-1, Weems 0-1, Jones 0-2), St. John’s 12-33 (Champagnie 5-12, Cole 2-5, G.Williams 1-1, I.Moore 1-2, Alexander 1-3, Dunn 1-3, Addae-Wusu 1-6, Earlington 0-1). Fouled Out_Paulicap. Rebounds_DePaul 35 (Paulicap 9), St. John’s 29 (Champagnie 7). Assists_DePaul 14 (C.Moore 8), St. John’s 16 (Alexander, Dunn 5). Total Fouls_DePaul 25, St. John’s 20.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|22 Esri Federal GIS Conference
2|22 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
2|23 Azure Synapse Analytics Deep Dive:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Postal Service unveils look at next generation of delivery vehicles