DePaul looks to end streak vs St. John’s

DePaul (3-10, 1-10) vs. St. John’s (14-8, 8-7)

Carnesecca Arena, Jamaica, New York; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s looks to extend DePaul’s conference losing streak to six games. DePaul’s last Big East win came against the Marquette Golden Eagles 68-61 on Jan. 23. St. John’s is coming off a 93-84 home win against Xavier on Tuesday.

SENIOR STUDS: DePaul’s Javon Freeman-Liberty, Charlie Moore and Pauly Paulicap have combined to account for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 52 percent of all Blue Demons points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JAVON: Freeman-Liberty has connected on 28.9 percent of the 38 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 5 over the last three games. He’s also made 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: DePaul is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 62 points and 3-3 when scoring at least 62.

STREAK SCORING: St. John’s has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 86.3 points while giving up 73.7.

DID YOU KNOW: St. John’s is rated first among Big East teams with an average of 80 points per game. The Red Storm have averaged 86 points per game over their last three games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

