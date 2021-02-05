Detroit 82, Fort Wayne 72

FORT WAYNE (6-10)
Carl 1-1 0-1 2, Planutis 2-5 0-0 5, Billups 3-8 0-0 7, Godfrey 3-9 2-6 11, Pipkins 7-13 2-2 17, Walker 4-5 0-0 9, Benford 2-2 0-0 4, Horton 6-10 0-0 17, Kpedi 0-0 0-0 0, Black 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-53 4-9 72.
DETROIT (7-8)
Brandon 2-2 2-5 6, Davis 9-17 4-4 30, Fraser 2-3 2-2 6, Rose 0-1 0-0 0, Kuol 12-21 0-1 29, Johnson 2-4 2-2 8, N.Waterman 1-3 0-0 3, Isiani 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-51 10-14 82.
Halftime_Detroit 44-38. 3-Point Goals_Fort Wayne 12-30 (Horton 5-9, Godfrey 3-6, Walker 1-2, Planutis 1-3, Billups 1-4, Pipkins 1-6), Detroit 16-29 (Davis 8-11, Kuol 5-12, Johnson 2-3, N.Waterman 1-3). Rebounds_Fort Wayne 28 (Godfrey 9), Detroit 22 (Brandon 8). Assists_Fort Wayne 17 (Planutis, Walker 4), Detroit 15 (Fraser 7). Total Fouls_Fort Wayne 15, Detroit 6.
