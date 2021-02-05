Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Detroit 82, Fort Wayne 72

By The Associated Press
February 5, 2021 8:11 pm
< a min read
      

FORT WAYNE (6-10)

Carl 1-1 0-1 2, Planutis 2-5 0-0 5, Billups 3-8 0-0 7, Godfrey 3-9 2-6 11, Pipkins 7-13 2-2 17, Walker 4-5 0-0 9, Benford 2-2 0-0 4, Horton 6-10 0-0 17, Kpedi 0-0 0-0 0, Black 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-53 4-9 72.

DETROIT (7-8)

Brandon 2-2 2-5 6, Davis 9-17 4-4 30, Fraser 2-3 2-2 6, Rose 0-1 0-0 0, Kuol 12-21 0-1 29, Johnson 2-4 2-2 8, N.Waterman 1-3 0-0 3, Isiani 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-51 10-14 82.

Halftime_Detroit 44-38. 3-Point Goals_Fort Wayne 12-30 (Horton 5-9, Godfrey 3-6, Walker 1-2, Planutis 1-3, Billups 1-4, Pipkins 1-6), Detroit 16-29 (Davis 8-11, Kuol 5-12, Johnson 2-3, N.Waterman 1-3). Rebounds_Fort Wayne 28 (Godfrey 9), Detroit 22 (Brandon 8). Assists_Fort Wayne 17 (Planutis, Walker 4), Detroit 15 (Fraser 7). Total Fouls_Fort Wayne 15, Detroit 6.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|9 Geodesign Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Kathleen Hicks, first woman to serve as Deputy Secretary of Defense, arrives at Pentagon