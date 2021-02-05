On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Dixie St. 77, Seattle 76

By The Associated Press
February 5, 2021 11:55 pm
SEATTLE (7-7)

Pearre 0-2 0-0 0, Udenyi 3-8 1-1 7, Nettles 7-12 0-0 20, Trammell 10-22 7-9 30, Williamson 3-10 2-3 8, Pandza 3-12 1-2 8, Wall 1-5 0-0 3, Stuart 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-71 11-15 76.

DIXIE ST. (6-8)

Greene 5-8 6-6 16, Schofield 4-14 2-4 10, Gooden 1-6 5-5 7, Youngblood 1-6 0-0 2, Staine 4-12 2-3 11, Pope 1-5 8-8 10, Nicolds 3-5 4-4 12, Mulibea 2-6 1-1 6, Parker 1-2 0-0 3, Gilbert 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-64 28-31 77.

Halftime_Seattle 34-31. 3-Point Goals_Seattle 11-34 (Nettles 6-10, Trammell 3-6, Wall 1-5, Pandza 1-8, Williamson 0-5), Dixie St. 5-19 (Nicolds 2-3, Parker 1-1, Staine 1-3, Mulibea 1-4, Youngblood 0-1, Gooden 0-2, Schofield 0-2, Pope 0-3). Fouled Out_Williamson. Rebounds_Seattle 40 (Williamson 15), Dixie St. 42 (Nicolds 9). Assists_Seattle 11 (Trammell 6), Dixie St. 12 (Gooden 4). Total Fouls_Seattle 23, Dixie St. 18. A_582 (4,779).

