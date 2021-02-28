Trending:
Dodgers 2, Athletics 1

By The Associated Press
February 28, 2021 7:46 pm
< a min read
      
Los Angeles Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 24 2 5 2 Totals 21 1 2 1
M.Betts rf 2 0 0 0 Lureano cf 2 0 0 0
L.Raley rf 1 0 0 0 V.Mchin 3b 1 0 0 0
C.Sager ss 2 0 1 1 E.Andrs ss 1 0 0 0
Za.Reks lf 1 0 0 0 N.Allen ss 1 0 0 0
A.Brnes c 2 0 0 0 C.Pnder 3b 2 0 0 0
S.Neuse 3b 1 0 0 0 Dchmann rf 1 0 0 0
Pollock lf 2 0 0 0 M.Canha lf 1 0 0 0
J.Amaya ss 1 0 0 0 C.Thmas pr 1 1 0 0
M.Beaty 1b 2 0 1 0 Mreland dh 1 0 1 0
Fdrwicz c 1 0 0 0 Sdrstrm pr 1 0 0 0
Ed.Rios 3b 2 0 1 0 A.Allen c 2 0 0 0
M.Busch 2b 1 0 0 0 C.Perez c 1 0 0 0
Dvidson dh 3 1 1 1 Bu.Reed rf 3 0 0 0
McKstry 2b 2 1 1 0 S.Brown 1b 2 0 1 1
J.Otman cf 1 0 0 0 To.Kemp 2b 1 0 0 0
D.Pters cf 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles 001 000 1xx 2
Oakland 000 010 0xx 1

E_Busch (1), Kozma (1). DP_Los Angeles 3, Oakland 2. LOB_Los Angeles 3, Oakland 3. HR_Davidson (1). CS_Andrus (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Kickham 2 1 0 0 1 1
Uceta H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Santana H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Cleavinger BS, 0-1 1 0 1 0 2 1
Jackson W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Grove S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Oakland
Jefferies 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kaprielian 1 2 0 0 0 0
Weems 1 2 1 1 1 0
Jimenez 1 0 0 0 0 0
Acevedo 1 0 0 0 1 0
Bracewell 1 0 0 0 0 0
Angulo L, 0-1 1 1 1 1 0 0

HBP_by_Cleavinger (Moreland).

WP_Kaprielian.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Alex Tos.

T_2:05. A_1,998

