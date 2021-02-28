Dodgers 2, Athletics 1

|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|24
|2
|5
|2
|
|Totals
|21
|1
|2
|1
|
|M.Betts rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lureano cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Raley rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|V.Mchin 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Sager ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|E.Andrs ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Za.Reks lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Allen ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Brnes c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Pnder 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Neuse 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dchmann rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pollock lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Canha lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Amaya ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Thmas pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|M.Beaty 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mreland dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Fdrwicz c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sdrstrm pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ed.Rios 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Allen c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Busch 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Perez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dvidson dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Bu.Reed rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKstry 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|S.Brown 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|J.Otman cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|To.Kemp 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Pters cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|001
|000
|1xx
|—
|2
|Oakland
|000
|010
|0xx
|—
|1
E_Busch (1), Kozma (1). DP_Los Angeles 3, Oakland 2. LOB_Los Angeles 3, Oakland 3. HR_Davidson (1). CS_Andrus (1).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kickham
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Uceta H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Santana H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cleavinger BS, 0-1
|1
|
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Jackson W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Grove S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Jefferies
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kaprielian
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Weems
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Jimenez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Acevedo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bracewell
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Angulo L, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
HBP_by_Cleavinger (Moreland).
WP_Kaprielian.
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Alex Tos.
T_2:05. A_1,998
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments