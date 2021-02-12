Trending:
Dodgers acquire INF Sheldon Neuse, P Gus Varland from A’s

By The Associated Press
February 12, 2021 2:05 pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Dodgers have acquired infielder Sheldon Neuse and minor league right-hander Gus Varland from the Oakland Athletics on Friday for left-hander Adam Kolarek and minor league outfielder Cody Thomas.

Neuse spent last season at Oakland’s alternate site after hitting .250 the previous year for the A’s. Before his promotion in 2019, the 26-year-old infielder batted .317, hit 27 home runs and had 102 RBI in 126 games.

Varland is a combined 2-2 with a 1.54 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 18 minor league games, including 15 starts.

Kolarek made 20 appearances for the Dodgers last year, going 3-0 with a 0.95 ERA and 13 strikeouts. He was 5-0 with one save across 46 games and a 0.88 ERA in his Dodgers career. In major league seasons, he is a combined 11-3 with a 3.32 ERA.

Thomas spent part of last season at the Dodgers alternate site. In 2019, he hit a career-best 23 homers and had 76 RBI with Double-A Tulsa. In four minor league seasons, he has 81 homers and driven in 278 runs with a .255 batting average.

