Dotsenko leads Tarleton State over McMurry 112-54

By The Associated Press
February 9, 2021 9:05 pm
STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Konstantin Dotsenko scored 22 points and Jonathan Jackson Jr. added 20 as Tarleton State romped past McMurry 112-54 on Tuesday night.

Heri Ngalamulume had 19 points and nine rebounds for Tarleton State (6-8). Montre’ Gipson added 14 points, 14 assists, eight steals and seven rebounds.

Tarleton State dominated the first half and led 53-23 at the break. The Texans’ 59 points in the second half were a season high.

Jordan Sherman had 11 points for the War Hawks, whose season-opening losing streak reached four games. Shaydon Campbell added 10 points and six assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

