Drake 51, No. 22 Loyola of Chicago 50, OT

By The Associated Press
February 14, 2021 5:19 pm
LOYOLA OF CHICAGO (18-3)

Uguak 5-9 0-0 11, Krutwig 4-13 3-7 11, Clemons 1-4 0-0 3, Norris 2-7 2-2 6, Williamson 4-12 0-0 10, Kennedy 3-8 1-1 7, Hall 0-2 0-0 0, Welch 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 20-57 6-10 50.

DRAKE (19-2)

Brodie 3-8 3-4 9, Murphy 6-9 4-6 17, Penn 4-15 2-2 10, Sturtz 0-6 0-0 0, Wilkins 4-11 1-2 11, Yesufu 2-8 0-0 4, Samake 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-57 10-14 51.

Halftime_Loyola of Chicago 25-22. 3-Point Goals_Loyola of Chicago 4-19 (Williamson 2-6, Clemons 1-3, Uguak 1-3, Hall 0-1, Welch 0-1, Kennedy 0-2, Norris 0-3), Drake 3-18 (Wilkins 2-6, Murphy 1-3, Penn 0-2, Sturtz 0-2, Yesufu 0-5). Fouled Out_Krutwig. Rebounds_Loyola of Chicago 41 (Krutwig 14), Drake 25 (Brodie 8). Assists_Loyola of Chicago 8 (Krutwig 3), Drake 5 (Penn 3). Total Fouls_Loyola of Chicago 16, Drake 12.

