Drake 74, Evansville 63

EVANSVILLE (8-14)
Kuhlman 6-9 0-0 16, Levitch 1-4 0-0 3, Frederking 0-1 0-0 0, Givance 6-16 4-4 17, Newton 5-13 3-4 14, Curtis 5-10 1-2 13, Enaruna 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-53 8-10 63.
DRAKE (23-2)
Brodie 2-4 0-1 4, Murphy 1-5 0-0 2, Sturtz 6-9 0-0 12, Wilkins 4-9 0-0 11, Yesufu 11-18 9-10 36, Samake 1-2 4-6 6, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-47 16-20 74.
Halftime_Evansville 35-31. 3-Point Goals_Evansville 9-23 (Kuhlman 4-6, Curtis 2-5, Newton 1-2, Levitch 1-4, Givance 1-5, Frederking 0-1), Drake 8-18 (Yesufu 5-8, Wilkins 3-8, Murphy 0-2). Fouled Out_Givance. Rebounds_Evansville 20 (Levitch 7), Drake 34 (Sturtz 10). Assists_Evansville 7 (Givance 3), Drake 10 (Murphy 3). Total Fouls_Evansville 14, Drake 12. A_675 (7,152).
