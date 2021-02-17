Drake 77, N. Iowa 69

DRAKE (21-2)
Brodie 1-3 2-3 4, Murphy 5-9 2-2 14, Penn 1-4 1-2 3, Sturtz 8-13 2-3 19, Wilkins 3-9 1-2 9, Yesufu 8-16 0-0 20, Samake 4-5 0-1 8, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-60 8-13 77.
N. IOWA (7-15)
Carter 2-6 2-2 7, Phyfe 8-12 2-5 19, Berhow 6-15 0-0 13, Born 4-17 0-0 10, Heise 5-9 0-0 12, Pickford 2-5 0-0 4, Henry 2-2 0-0 4, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-66 4-7 69.
Halftime_Drake 31-30. 3-Point Goals_Drake 9-25 (Yesufu 4-8, Murphy 2-5, Wilkins 2-8, Sturtz 1-2, Jackson 0-1, Penn 0-1), N. Iowa 7-29 (Heise 2-5, Born 2-9, Phyfe 1-2, Carter 1-4, Berhow 1-7, Pickford 0-2). Rebounds_Drake 32 (Brodie 10), N. Iowa 35 (Carter 9). Assists_Drake 19 (Penn 8), N. Iowa 18 (Pickford 5). Total Fouls_Drake 13, N. Iowa 15. A_914 (6,650).
