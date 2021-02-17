Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Drake 77, N. Iowa 69

By The Associated Press
February 17, 2021 9:55 pm
< a min read
      

DRAKE (21-2)

Brodie 1-3 2-3 4, Murphy 5-9 2-2 14, Penn 1-4 1-2 3, Sturtz 8-13 2-3 19, Wilkins 3-9 1-2 9, Yesufu 8-16 0-0 20, Samake 4-5 0-1 8, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-60 8-13 77.

N. IOWA (7-15)

Carter 2-6 2-2 7, Phyfe 8-12 2-5 19, Berhow 6-15 0-0 13, Born 4-17 0-0 10, Heise 5-9 0-0 12, Pickford 2-5 0-0 4, Henry 2-2 0-0 4, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-66 4-7 69.

Halftime_Drake 31-30. 3-Point Goals_Drake 9-25 (Yesufu 4-8, Murphy 2-5, Wilkins 2-8, Sturtz 1-2, Jackson 0-1, Penn 0-1), N. Iowa 7-29 (Heise 2-5, Born 2-9, Phyfe 1-2, Carter 1-4, Berhow 1-7, Pickford 0-2). Rebounds_Drake 32 (Brodie 10), N. Iowa 35 (Carter 9). Assists_Drake 19 (Penn 8), N. Iowa 18 (Pickford 5). Total Fouls_Drake 13, N. Iowa 15. A_914 (6,650).

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|19 NatCon 2021
2|22 AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials Day
2|22 Manage Azure Identities and Governance
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover makes landing