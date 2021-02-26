On Air: Federal Tech Talk
Drake 80, Bradley 71

By The Associated Press
February 26, 2021 9:02 pm
DRAKE (24-2)

Brodie 10-13 1-2 21, Murphy 4-8 3-4 13, Sturtz 4-9 2-6 11, Wilkins 5-10 2-3 16, Yesufu 5-12 2-2 16, Jackson 1-2 0-0 3, Samake 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 29-55 10-19 80.

BRADLEY (11-15)

Hannah 3-5 0-0 6, Henry 7-13 2-3 17, Mast 6-13 0-0 14, McAdoo 4-9 1-4 10, Tahvanainen 4-8 0-0 10, Kent 1-6 2-2 5, East 4-6 0-0 9, Linke 0-0 0-0 0, A.Thomas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 5-9 71.

Halftime_Drake 41-31. 3-Point Goals_Drake 12-22 (Wilkins 4-7, Yesufu 4-7, Murphy 2-5, Sturtz 1-1, Jackson 1-2), Bradley 8-26 (Tahvanainen 2-6, Mast 2-7, East 1-1, Henry 1-3, McAdoo 1-4, Kent 1-5). Rebounds_Drake 31 (Murphy 12), Bradley 31 (Mast 7). Assists_Drake 18 (Wilkins 5), Bradley 10 (Mast 3). Total Fouls_Drake 9, Bradley 15.

