Drake 80, N. Iowa 59

N. IOWA (6-12)
Carter 3-7 2-2 9, Phyfe 4-10 2-2 10, Berhow 5-12 2-2 14, Born 4-11 1-2 10, Heise 2-5 0-0 5, Pickford 1-2 0-0 2, Henry 3-4 0-1 6, Anderson 0-2 1-2 1, Betz 1-2 0-0 2, Daniel 0-0 0-0 0, Krogmann 0-0 0-0 0, Mar 0-1 0-1 0. Totals 23-56 8-12 59.
DRAKE (19-1)
Brodie 2-6 0-0 4, Hemphill 4-8 0-0 8, Murphy 7-9 2-3 18, Penn 2-9 1-2 6, Wilkins 6-7 2-2 15, Sturtz 2-6 0-0 4, Yesufu 4-11 9-9 18, Samake 2-2 0-0 4, Ferguson 0-2 0-0 0, Burns 0-0 0-0 0, Djamgouz 0-1 0-0 0, Gholson 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 30-63 14-16 80.
Halftime_Drake 41-29. 3-Point Goals_N. Iowa 5-20 (Berhow 2-5, Heise 1-2, Born 1-4, Carter 1-4, Betz 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Phyfe 0-2), Drake 6-16 (Murphy 2-4, Wilkins 1-1, Jackson 1-2, Penn 1-3, Yesufu 1-4, Djamgouz 0-1, Sturtz 0-1). Rebounds_N. Iowa 22 (Phyfe 6), Drake 41 (Hemphill 9). Assists_N. Iowa 12 (Berhow, Born 3), Drake 14 (Penn 6). Total Fouls_N. Iowa 15, Drake 15.
