Drake’s Roman Penn out rest of season with left foot injury

By The Associated Press
February 22, 2021 5:38 pm
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Drake point guard Roman Penn will miss the rest of the season with an injury to his left foot.

Penn was hurt in the second half of a win over Evansville on Sunday. The team’s medical staff said Monday he would require surgery.

Penn had started all 24 games for the Bulldogs (22-2) and was averaging 11.2 points and a Missouri Valley Conference-best 5.5 assists.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

