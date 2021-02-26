Draw for the round of 16 of the Europa League

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw Friday for the last 16 in the Europa League:

First Leg

March 11

Ajax (Netherlands) vs. Young Boys (Switzerland)

Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine) vs. Villarreal (Spain)

Roma (Italy) vs. Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine)

Olympiakos (Greece) vs. Arsenal (England)

Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) vs. Tottenham (England)

Manchester United (England) vs. AC Milan (Italy)

Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) vs. Rangers (Scotland)

Granada (Spain) vs. Molde (Norway)

___

Second Leg

March 18

Young Boys (Switzerland) vs. Ajax (Netherlands)

Villarreal (Spain) vs. Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine)

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) vs. Roma (Italy)

Arsenal (England) vs. Olympiakos (Greece)

Tottenham (England) vs. Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia)

AC Milan (Italy) vs. Manchester United (England)

Rangers (Scotland) vs. Slavia Prague (Czech Republic)

Molde (Norway) vs. Granada (Spain)

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.