Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Draw for the round of 16 of the Europa League

By The Associated Press
February 26, 2021 7:29 am
< a min read
      

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw Friday for the last 16 in the Europa League:

First Leg

March 11

Ajax (Netherlands) vs. Young Boys (Switzerland)

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine) vs. Villarreal (Spain)

Roma (Italy) vs. Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine)

Olympiakos (Greece) vs. Arsenal (England)

Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) vs. Tottenham (England)

Manchester United (England) vs. AC Milan (Italy)

Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) vs. Rangers (Scotland)

Granada (Spain) vs. Molde (Norway)

___

        Read more Sports News news.

Second Leg

March 18

Young Boys (Switzerland) vs. Ajax (Netherlands)

Villarreal (Spain) vs. Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine)

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) vs. Roma (Italy)

Arsenal (England) vs. Olympiakos (Greece)

Tottenham (England) vs. Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia)

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

AC Milan (Italy) vs. Manchester United (England)

Rangers (Scotland) vs. Slavia Prague (Czech Republic)

Molde (Norway) vs. Granada (Spain)

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Analytics in a Day - Simpson Associates...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service cares for first-ever cloned American endangered species