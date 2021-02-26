Drexel 84, James Madison 78

DREXEL (9-7)
Bickerstaff 7-11 2-2 16, Butler 4-7 5-5 13, Bell 1-10 0-0 2, Wynter 5-11 5-5 18, Walton 1-2 0-0 3, Okros 5-5 0-0 15, Juric 2-2 2-2 7, Oden 2-5 2-2 7, Perry 0-1 0-0 0, House 1-3 0-1 3, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 16-17 84.
JAMES MADISON (13-6)
Jacobs 5-6 0-0 11, Wooden 0-1 0-0 0, Morse 9-15 5-6 25, Strickland 0-5 1-2 1, Edwards 3-8 2-5 8, Amadi 3-5 3-4 9, Hodge 6-10 0-0 16, Christmas 1-2 0-1 2, Harvey 1-3 3-4 6. Totals 28-55 14-22 78.
Halftime_Drexel 43-33. 3-Point Goals_Drexel 12-28 (Okros 5-5, Wynter 3-7, Juric 1-1, Walton 1-2, House 1-3, Oden 1-4, Bickerstaff 0-1, Perry 0-1, Bell 0-4), James Madison 8-17 (Hodge 4-6, Morse 2-6, Jacobs 1-1, Harvey 1-2, Strickland 0-2). Rebounds_Drexel 30 (Butler 9), James Madison 22 (Christmas 6). Assists_Drexel 15 (Wynter 7), James Madison 17 (Morse 6). Total Fouls_Drexel 18, James Madison 15. A_250 (8,500).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments